No Toilet Breaks, No Family Time: Grim Photo of Exhausted Nurse in PPE Goes Viral as Covid-19 Spikes

The medical community around the world has borne the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, emerging as Covid warriors and risking their own lives to keep others safe. While the contributions made by health workers in the past year has been lauded by world leaders and citizens, the mental struggles and physical hardships faced by the community often go unnoticed. Swathed in suffocating PPE kits, medical health professionals in India and around the world may now be showing signs of wear and tear.

In a revealing post, a mental health professional who contracted Covid-19 and was recuperating in a hospital, highlighted the hardships faced by doctors and nurses dealing with Covid-19 pandemic in India, even as cases increase in amid a second wave. Vandana Mahajan, a palliative care councellor, spent nearly a week interacting with nurses, doctors and other medical health professionals at the hospital where she was receiving treatment for Covid. A photo she shared on Twitter depicted an exhausted medical health professional wearing a PPE Kit and resting.

I hd Covid n was admitted for 6 days. This picture will stay with me. For the ones reading this tweet- they are humans too! As a mental health professional I couldn't help but be there for them. Follow the thread .. #COVIDSecondWave #COVID19 #COVID pic.twitter.com/xqxU37o1gL— Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

In the corresponding thread, Mahajan revealed how a nurse she had spoken to there had been working at the hospital non-stop since the start of Covid-19. Inititally, she stayed in a hostel and her sons were staying with a relative. With her husband working in thr Gulf, she now has to return home as her son needs help with studies. She hopes to not get infected at work so as to keep her family safe.

Yet another nurse expressed his anguish to her after the death of a patient on whom he had been performing CPR the night before.

Mahajan also added that the hospital staff including doctors, nurses, sisters and brothers as well as sanitation and other staff were bearing the burden of the virus. “A sister told me that their biological clock has been disrupted. They have stomach problems, ulcers in their mouth and if one of them is menstruating , changing a sanitary pad is a humanly impossible task," Mahajan wrote.

I saw the hospital staff bearing the load of the damn virus! I made conversations with the sisters and brothers….With the housekeeping staff…With the young doctors on duty there, with my consultant who came in too see me and support me.— Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

The post has been receiving a lot of support on social media with many commenting on the need for better healthcare and mental health councelling of medical professionals dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, India added over two lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours amid the second wave of Covid-19. Since April 2, India has held the record for the worst-hit country with a record number of cases.

