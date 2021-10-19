No Touch Bar, Hello HDMI: Apple Has a New MacBook and Internet is Broke With Memes

Apple’s October 2021 ‘Unleashed’ event, which was streamed live late night on Monday on YouTube, saw the launch of two new MacBook Pro models, AirPods 3 and colourful versions of the HomePod Mini. The new MacBook Pro has a starting price tag of at least Rs 1,49,929 (14-inch version starts at $1,999) and can go up to Rs 1,87,431 ($2,499). It is enhanced by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset, but the highlight of the event seemed to be the end of the Touch Bar era, a feature introduced by the company in 2016. It was intended to revolutionise the keyboard with shortcuts and meant to replace the function keys at the top of the keyboard. Few users loved it, while others hated it. “The physical keys replace the Touch Bar," Apple said during its MacBook Pro presentation. The steep price of the products and the end of its ‘revolutionary’ idea saw the internet ‘raise the bar’ with sarcastic memes. While some users took a jibe at the HDMI port being listed as a feature, another user said “I love how “no Touch Bar” is a feature of the device."

New MacBook Pro-14.2"/16.2" Liquid Retina XDR-ProMotion 120Hz-1600 nits Peak Brightness-Powered by M1 Pro/M1 Max-3x ThunderBolt 4-HDMI Port-SD Card Slot-MagSafe-No TouchBar-1080p Camera-Fast Charge (50% in 30 mins)-Up to 21 hours Battery From $1999/2499#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/A41jqOQpWb — Safwan AhmedMia (@SuperSaf) October 18, 2021

I love how “no Touch Bar” is a feature of the device — sandeep patel (@s_108) October 18, 2021

A roundup of the best memes that captured the irony of the situation well.

the only way to afford the new MacBook Pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Z0oaSdiCze— Davan (@WoknRoll19) October 18, 2021

here i recap the #AppleEvent in less than 5 seconds pic.twitter.com/I7Io2Tux9T— Cody Wanner (@codywanner) October 18, 2021

I feel bad for the people who have spent the last nearly half a decade defending the MacBook Pro's Touchbar. #AppleEvent— Shubham Agarwal (@phonesoldier) October 18, 2021

APPLE KILLED THE TOUCHBAR. See you in hell, worst feature ever. #AppleEvent— Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) October 18, 2021

RIP Touchbar & USB-C supremacy. Interesting how they’re pretending as if MacBook Pros from 2016 to 2020 didn’t even happen #appleevent— Rohan Tandon (@lucidstarfield) October 18, 2021

While some users expressed anguish at losing the Touch Bar.

RIP TouchBar! I'm going to miss you! #AppleEvent— Andrew O'Hara (@Andrew_OSU) October 18, 2021

About the #AppleEvent I know the new macbook pro M1X will reveal in this event. But currently i get my M1 macbook pro, because it has touchbar on it And I really like it, since i not use function keys often, so i can use it as another functional “keys” that more useful for me pic.twitter.com/nMkwbQ7JhT — Buka Jasa Gambar (6/15) (@thirdrahman) October 13, 2021

#TEAMTOUCHBAR So glad I got the 2020 MacBook Pro M1 with the touchbar last year. I love my touchbar and it still runs flawlessly. #AppleEvent https://t.co/1QCNJktv9I — Spooky Jurassic Liz (@Jurassic_Liz) October 18, 2021

The other prominent features of the new MacBook Pro series include a notch on their display, a wide range of ports like an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an SD Card slot, a headphone jack, two more Thunderbolt 4 port, and a MagSafe charging port and faster charging. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models are available for pre-orders and will start shipping next week. The third generation AirPods have been launched with features like spatial audio and Adaptive EQ, with a design similar to the AirPods Pro. Three new colours for HomePod Minis smart speaker and a new subscription for Apple Music were also launched at the event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.