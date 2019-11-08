'No Trolls and a Happier Alternative': Here's Why Indians Are Leaving Twitter to Join Mastodon

Mastodon. If you're wondering why the word has been trending on Twitter, we've got you covered.

Mastodon, an open-source social networking service, has seen a sudden influx in the number of Indian users practically overnight, most of them shifting from other platforms in search of a "happier" alternative, as one Twitter user wrote.

So, what exactly is Mastodon?

Mastodon was created by German coder Eugen Rochko in 2016; however, this is not the social media you're familiar with. What really sets Mastodon apart from Twitter and other platforms is the fact that it is decentralised, which means that a single entity is not controlling the data on the site.

The platform’s Twitter bio reads: "the social network of the future: no ads, corporate surveillance, ethical design, and decentralisation! Own your data with Mastodon—Try it today for free.”

Why is this important?

Because Indian Twitterati is up in arms against Twitter for its alleged bias. It all started with Supreme Court Lawyer Sanjay Hegde. For the unaware, Hegde's Twitter account got suspended after a few posts, which caused furor on the social media platform, with several demanding that his account be restored. Questions were also raised about Twitter's verification process and the apparent bias in getting people's accounts verified.

Following his account's suspension, Hegde announced that he had moved to Mastodon and would be using that platform henceforth. Meanwhile, several Dalit scholars and activists also had their accounts temporarily suspended or restricted, prompting cries of bias. This is when thousands of Twitter users decided to follow suit.

While some claimed that the platform was refreshing, had a generous word limit as compared to Twitter and an overall more positive vibe, others stated that the platform's zero-tolerance policy towards any bias, online hate or trolling was what lured them in in the first place.

pauloommen@mastodon.social Looks like the world is migrating, in search of a happier alternative. Hit me up on #mastodon. — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) November 7, 2019

So this has been the impact of Indian twitter's mass migration to #mastodon n in the last 36 hours. This an act of mass dissent against centralisation and the general rise in toxicity (be it politics or tech). I hope more of you join in. Let's reclaim power.#TootNotTweet pic.twitter.com/sndtIZf4eP — The Last of Her Name (@Lawandemotions) November 7, 2019

And the elephant trampled the bird, let's just say a biased tweety bird#Mastodon — Farhana (@FarhanaCvg) November 7, 2019

Seems #mastodon is far less tolerant towards hate, fake and lies unlike Twitter which is patronising exactly those. pic.twitter.com/6Q4gwz2QzP — Dreamer (@AGalleryofDream) November 5, 2019

Amazing @LiveLawIndia is now on #Mastodon How long before every Indian news channel gets there ?? Hey @jack @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport - you guyz erred big time in suspending Adv Sanjay Hegde's handle . Like, really big time. Enjoy the show !!! #RestoreSanjayUvacha — Adv. Manoj (@RURALINDIA) November 7, 2019

Hey @jack @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport @Policy - the speed with which sane and rational Tweeple are flocking to #Mastodon should worry you. Unless, you want only hate spreading abusers / organized gangs of cyber coolies, propagandists etc here. Don't say - we didn't warn u — Adv. Manoj (@RURALINDIA) November 7, 2019

You need to move to #Mastodon , one of my trolls followed me there and created 8 handles to abuse me . This is how I was treated by the moderators. And within hours trolls were suspended. Am at am at https://t.co/n6bexEJbUF @jamewils pic.twitter.com/PWqthFlu1h — Dabang Khatoon (@unicornwingss) November 7, 2019

Move to https://t.co/7ua20xQT91 now. Better vibe, good people, no trolls, no negativity, & none of Twitter's blatant political biases. (Not a paid post!) The more of you that move to Mastodon, the sharper the lesson that twitter will learn. I'm @vishaldadlani . See you there. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 7, 2019

Are you on Mastodon yet?

