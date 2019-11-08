Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'No Trolls and a Happier Alternative': Here's Why Indians Are Leaving Twitter to Join Mastodon

Are you on Mastodon yet?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
'No Trolls and a Happier Alternative': Here's Why Indians Are Leaving Twitter to Join Mastodon
Are you on Mastodon yet?

Mastodon. If you're wondering why the word has been trending on Twitter, we've got you covered.

Mastodon, an open-source social networking service, has seen a sudden influx in the number of Indian users practically overnight, most of them shifting from other platforms in search of a "happier" alternative, as one Twitter user wrote.

So, what exactly is Mastodon?

Mastodon was created by German coder Eugen Rochko in 2016; however, this is not the social media you're familiar with. What really sets Mastodon apart from Twitter and other platforms is the fact that it is decentralised, which means that a single entity is not controlling the data on the site.

The platform’s Twitter bio reads: "the social network of the future: no ads, corporate surveillance, ethical design, and decentralisation! Own your data with Mastodon—Try it today for free.”

Why is this important?

Because Indian Twitterati is up in arms against Twitter for its alleged bias. It all started with Supreme Court Lawyer Sanjay Hegde. For the unaware, Hegde's Twitter account got suspended after a few posts, which caused furor on the social media platform, with several demanding that his account be restored. Questions were also raised about Twitter's verification process and the apparent bias in getting people's accounts verified.

Following his account's suspension, Hegde announced that he had moved to Mastodon and would be using that platform henceforth. Meanwhile, several Dalit scholars and activists also had their accounts temporarily suspended or restricted, prompting cries of bias. This is when thousands of Twitter users decided to follow suit.

While some claimed that the platform was refreshing, had a generous word limit as compared to Twitter and an overall more positive vibe, others stated that the platform's zero-tolerance policy towards any bias, online hate or trolling was what lured them in in the first place.

 

Are you on Mastodon yet?

