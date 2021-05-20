No Vaccine Slot? This Tour Worth Rs 1.3 Lakh from Delhi to Moscow Promises Two Sputnik V Doses

As India battles the second wave of the Covid-9 pandemic, there has been a significant shortage of vaccines in the country. With most people having a tough time booking a slot to get vaccinated, a vaccine tour to Russia seems to be an ideal deal for many. Recently, Dubai-based travel agency Arabian Nights Tours launched a 23-night package from Delhi to Moscow that includes two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and it seems the package is already sold out. Apart from the Sputnik V doses and a vaccination certificate, the package includes four days in St Petersburg and costs Rs 1.3 lakh.

Sujeet Singh, the India-based Director of Sales for Arabian Nights Tours told ETTravelWorld that while the slots sold out, all seats went to vaccine seekers from Dubai and the logistics regarding India have yet to be worked out. According to him, all the flights of Aeroflot, which is a Russian carrier flying out of Delhi twice a week, are already booked and due to a high demand from other parts of India, the travel company may consider charter flights from specific cities.

Kristina Avetisyan, General Director, Travelbuddy, told ETTravelWorld, “As per the package, you get yourself registered the day you land, and the next day itself you get the first vaccine shot. Then you can take it slow for some time and in between visit St Petersburg for four days. On the 21st day, you get the second shot and on the 23rd night you fly out."

Russia Tour Package | Source: Twitter

According to Avetisyan, getting a vaccine in Moscow is extremely easy and that one could just enter a shopping mall and get a vaccine by showing their passport and registration slip.

Avetisyan is, however, worried about several countries blocking Indian arrivals due to the surge of cases in the country. She said, “Yesterday, two people in Moscow tested positive with Indian variants. We don’t know what will happen in the future and it’s not in our hands. But while the country is open to Indians and the Russian embassy is giving out tourist visas, we would like people to avail this package."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here