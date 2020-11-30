News18 Logo

'No Way We Lost': Trump Tweets Video of His Supporters, Claims Yet Again That He Won US Elections

Trump posted a short video of one of his campaign rally which showed Republican supporters and reiterated that there's 'no way they lost the elections'.

Despite failing to cite specific evidence of voter fraud, Trump has continuously tweeted on how the Republicans did not lose the polls on November 3. But Twitter has also hunted down his tweets, labelling most of his posts on election fraud as disputed.

Buzz Staff

Ever since the hotly contested US Presidential elections resulted in Democrat Joe Biden wresting the White House top job from Donald Trump, the incumbent US President has time and again accused the opposition of voter fraud. Trump, who is very active on Twitter has continued to hit out at the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration of using rigged means to secure votes.

Despite failing to cite specific evidence of voter fraud, Trump has continuously tweeted on how the Republicans did not lose the polls on November 3. But Twitter has also hunted down his tweets, labelling most of his posts on election fraud as disputed. But the Republican president doesn't seem like he will relent, if his latest tweet is anything to go by.

Trump posted a short video of one of his campaign rally which showed Republican supporters and said, " NO WAY WE LOST THIS ELECTION!".

However, netizens seemed to know better. Several commented on the tweet saying how a show of strength at one rally doesn't guarantee the exact number of votes needed to win. Check out some of the best comments:

A few of Trump supporters also chipped in and carried on his narrative of 'voter fraud' against President-elect Joe Biden.

Earlier on November 16 too, Trump had posted something on the same lines. In fact he had done one better and tweeted that "he has won the elections".

It was immediately flagged as a disputed post by Twitter. ! Multiple sources called this election differently was the message that flashed just below his tweet.

On Sunday, the president gave his first TV interview since losing his re-election bid, and indicated that he will not concede to Joe Biden and maintained his conspiracy theory of mass voter fraud.

"It's not like you're gonna change my mind. My mind will not change in six months," he told Fox's Maria Bartiromo in a 45-minute long interview.


