'No Way We Lost': Trump Tweets Video of His Supporters, Claims Yet Again That He Won US Elections

Ever since the hotly contested US Presidential elections resulted in Democrat Joe Biden wresting the White House top job from Donald Trump, the incumbent US President has time and again accused the opposition of voter fraud. Trump, who is very active on Twitter has continued to hit out at the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration of using rigged means to secure votes.

Despite failing to cite specific evidence of voter fraud, Trump has continuously tweeted on how the Republicans did not lose the polls on November 3. But Twitter has also hunted down his tweets, labelling most of his posts on election fraud as disputed. But the Republican president doesn't seem like he will relent, if his latest tweet is anything to go by.

Trump posted a short video of one of his campaign rally which showed Republican supporters and said, " NO WAY WE LOST THIS ELECTION!".

NO WAY WE LOST THIS ELECTION! https://t.co/orOXBaR8uE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

However, netizens seemed to know better. Several commented on the tweet saying how a show of strength at one rally doesn't guarantee the exact number of votes needed to win. Check out some of the best comments:

okay, at MOST, there’s 25k people in this video. you do realize it takes about 77 MILLION votes to win the Presidency, right? or do you not understand simple mathematics? — isaac (@isaacappelt) November 30, 2020

Yes, video of a rally is proof. Riiiiight. — Ocean (@grateful4this) November 30, 2020

I speak for every true American citizen when i say that the 45th president definitely doesn’t deserve a 2nd term and that he should leave office immediately so Mr.Biden can get to work — ☃️ (@CFCJIMMY14) November 30, 2020

He knows he lost. He's just trying to milk his supporters for money before he's out of office. A con man till the very end. — Anonymous Sloth (@PoliticalSloth3) November 30, 2020

Rallies do not decide elections. — ™️Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) November 30, 2020

Sir, denial is a key element of the process of grief and loss. Reach out to Joseph R Biden of Delaware, he is a kindhearted man who can provide solace in this dark time, as well as making you leave your house. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 30, 2020

A few of Trump supporters also chipped in and carried on his narrative of 'voter fraud' against President-elect Joe Biden.

President Trump, we must have more rallies to to let our voices be heard. We have to come out and day no. The people need to speak. Until we make noise, they will dismiss us. — Ann Messervy (@messetvy) November 30, 2020

Biden cheated and his fraud will be exposed. — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) November 30, 2020

Earlier on November 16 too, Trump had posted something on the same lines. In fact he had done one better and tweeted that "he has won the elections".

I won the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

It was immediately flagged as a disputed post by Twitter. ! Multiple sources called this election differently was the message that flashed just below his tweet.

On Sunday, the president gave his first TV interview since losing his re-election bid, and indicated that he will not concede to Joe Biden and maintained his conspiracy theory of mass voter fraud.

"It's not like you're gonna change my mind. My mind will not change in six months," he told Fox's Maria Bartiromo in a 45-minute long interview.