Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

No Wedding Ring, No Room: Filipino Hotel Puts Up Super Strict Guidelines for Couples

The hotel says that as much as it would like to 'maximize business gains; we are compelled by our Christian belief and values to adhere to this rule.'

Trending Desk

Updated:April 30, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Wedding Ring, No Room: Filipino Hotel Puts Up Super Strict Guidelines for Couples
Stringent rules | Image Credit: Reuters/Facebook
Loading...
A hotel in Philippines’ Iloilo City has laid down some stringent guidelines for couples looking to check-in.

Ephrathah Farms’ guidelines which have gone viral on social media are:

1. Only married couples are allowed to share a room
2. Front desk may require proof of marriage like ID's, wedding rings, etc. before being allowed to book a room.

The hotel says that as much as it would like to “maximize business gains; we are compelled by our Christian belief and values to adhere to this rule.”

The hotel has also shared a picture of these guidelines on their Facebook page. Reports say the guidelines been in place for over six years now and guests are made to go through a screening process before they are given a room.



“We believe in the sanctity of Marriage. We further believe that 'SEX' should be done in the confines of married people only. This is the reason we screen guests of opposite sex wanting to check-in our rooms so that we can deny entry to couples whose intentions are for “Short Time” stay only or to do extramarital affairs,” a Ephrathah Farms’ representative told ABS-CBN News.

When asked about why the hotel has such a stringent policy, the management said it is their duty to act as ‘caretakers and stewards’ of God.

However, many social media users were unimpressed and criticized the hotel over these “guidelines.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram