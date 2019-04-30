English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Wedding Ring, No Room: Filipino Hotel Puts Up Super Strict Guidelines for Couples
The hotel says that as much as it would like to 'maximize business gains; we are compelled by our Christian belief and values to adhere to this rule.'
Stringent rules | Image Credit: Reuters/Facebook
A hotel in Philippines’ Iloilo City has laid down some stringent guidelines for couples looking to check-in.
Ephrathah Farms’ guidelines which have gone viral on social media are:
1. Only married couples are allowed to share a room
2. Front desk may require proof of marriage like ID's, wedding rings, etc. before being allowed to book a room.
The hotel says that as much as it would like to “maximize business gains; we are compelled by our Christian belief and values to adhere to this rule.”
The hotel has also shared a picture of these guidelines on their Facebook page. Reports say the guidelines been in place for over six years now and guests are made to go through a screening process before they are given a room.
“We believe in the sanctity of Marriage. We further believe that 'SEX' should be done in the confines of married people only. This is the reason we screen guests of opposite sex wanting to check-in our rooms so that we can deny entry to couples whose intentions are for “Short Time” stay only or to do extramarital affairs,” a Ephrathah Farms’ representative told ABS-CBN News.
When asked about why the hotel has such a stringent policy, the management said it is their duty to act as ‘caretakers and stewards’ of God.
However, many social media users were unimpressed and criticized the hotel over these “guidelines.”
