No WFH? Bengaluru Firms Called Out For Asking People to Report to Office Despite Severe Waterlogging

Bengaluru has been seeing incessant rainfall and several areas are now battling a flood-like situation. Outer Ring Road was knee-deep in water and Bellandur lake has overflown near the outlet. Harrowing visuals are going viral on social media. Locals in Bengaluru spoke to ANI about water logging in the city due to heavy rains. One local said this happens every year and there has been no permanent solution. Another said they had to pump water out onto the road after it flooded their basement.

Visuals of IT firms’ employees, those working at startups, trying to get to their offices on tractors have left the netizens furious. Amid the worsening situation, several firms in the region are being called out for asking people to report to office despite the floods. “Only handful companies are allowing work from home/hybrid models now. Most want you to come to Bangalore. WFH can only be a soft commitment and not everyone can travel 2/3 days a week to Bengaluru. Unfortunately Public transport here doesn’t allow us to do so,” wrote a Twitter user. Have a look at the tweets:

Only handful companies are allowing work from home/hybrid models now. Most want you to come to Bangalore. WFH can only be a soft commitment and not everyone can travel 2/3 days a week to Bengaluru. Unfortunately Public transport here doesnt allow us to do so — SiliconValley (@BlrMysSiliconV) September 6, 2022

My company asked us to WFH until the next announcement to stay safe from Bengaluru floods. We had hybrid working, only 2 days to office in Manyata. Wondering why companies on ORR asking people to commute to office? Or is it people who’re part of the drama? — Indresh#SimbaRajya (@narayaindi) September 6, 2022

If #Bengaluru tech firms still insist employees to commute to office, it is bad management and lack of foresights. This ain’t 2005 but we are in 2022 and despite COVID changing our lives. Why would someone insist commute? #WFH #bengalururains — Selva (@itsselvahere) September 6, 2022

When WFH is feasible, efficient and productive why do the companies call employees to office? Give them flexibility. The message below applies to all cities in the world, stop naming Bengaluru in everything, especially WA forwards https://t.co/eccvohXoAZ — Indresh#SimbaRajya (@narayaindi) September 5, 2022

Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai said that the government would talk to IT companies and discuss compensation for losses due to rain-related damages. Water logging caused by torrential showers on Sunday caused severe traffic jams on Monday morning.

A massive traffic jam was caused on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe water logging. Several areas in Mahadevpura and Bommanahalli have reported flooding during to heavy rains. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city and in several districts in Karnataka, and has warned of heavy rains until September 9.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here