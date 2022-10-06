Noah and Olivia Are Most Popular Baby Names in England and Wales

The most popular names for baby boys and girls in England and Wales were released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) in a recent report. The department revealed that in the regions analysed, Noah remains the most popular choice of a name amongst new parents for boys, while for girl babies, it is Olivia.

According to ONS, the executive office of the UK Statistics Authority, Olivia has retained its spot as the most popular name for baby girls for the sixth consecutive year. The name was bestowed upon 3,649 girls in Wales and England in 2021 alone. On the other hand, Noah has risen three spots since 2020, replacing Oliver as the most popular name for baby boys. A reported 4,525 boys got named Noah in 2021. It is interesting to note that Oliver had been at the helm of this chart for eight long years.

Region-wise in England, Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name in four out of nine regions, followed by George in three, and Arthur and Oliver being most prevalent in one region each. For girls, Olivia was the top name for every region in England and Wales, except for the East Midlands where Amelia was the most popular name for girls.

In a separate report, ONS plotted out the correlation between the rise in the popularity of certain names and pop culture developments. For instance, post the release of Luca, and Raya and the Last Dragon- popular animated movies by Disney- the names Luca and Raya jumped in popularity. Luca was the 28th most popular name for boys in 2021.

Other TV character-based names such as Maeve and Otis from Netflix’s Sex Education and Dustin, Max, and Eleven from the same Production Company’s Stranger Things have also risen in popularity. With singers George Ezra and Mabel coming into Vogue, their namesake babies also increased. In 2021, a reported 1,226 boys were named Ezra, while Mabel influenced the name of 885 baby girls. The name Archie has also been on the rise following the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the first child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

