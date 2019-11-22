Take the pledge to vote

Nobel Laureate Kenzaburō Ōe's Mom Not Being Satisfied with Literature Prize is So Relatable

Ōe had promised his mother that we would win the Nobel in Physics.

Jashodhara Mukherjee

November 22, 2019
Parents will be parents, and no matter what you do (even if you win the Nobel), it'll still not be enough. And that's exactly what happened to Nobel Laureate Kenzaburō Ōe, who won the Nobel for Literature in 1994.

According to the official website for the Nobel Prize, Ōe is a writer "who with poetic force creates an imagined world, where life and myth condense to form a disconcerting picture of the human predicament today." A Japanese writer, Ōe, has largely been credited with the development of Japanese contemporary literature as a genre in itself.

In an anecdote narrated by Oe himself, he spoke of an incident involving his mother that made us go, "Same". As a child, Ōe had promised his mother that we would win the Nobel in Physics. Fifty years he did win the Nobel; when he told his mother that he had fulfilled his promise, she apparently said "You promised it would be in physics!'"

Ōe's story is so relatable that it instantly struck a cord with his followers.

