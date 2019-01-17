'Nobody Has All of These': This Trending Post is the Internet's Diss List

no school kid has all 4



- pencil

- rubber

- sharpener

- scale — tarbooza kharbooz (@nakaamrade) January 12, 2019

no brown boy has all 4:

-can graciously accept rejection

-humor that doesn’t involve sexism

-concern for women that aren’t his mother/sister

-can go to shisha without posting a video — sai (@Saisailu97) January 13, 2019

No girl has all 4:



1. Basic human rights

2. Freedom from men’s unsolicited opinions

3. Male relatives who aren’t hypocrites

4. All of the 3 above — wajib ul cuddle (@UpUpandAwai) January 12, 2019

No brown girl has all 4:



1) a decent sized nose

2) humour

3) personality

4) older brothers that won’t try to kill you — McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) January 11, 2019

No man has all 4:

1) personality

2) money

3) the ability to count properly — A.A (@abdulhalim_aj) January 13, 2019

No Tamil movie has all 4:



1. Strong content



2. Hero losing a fight against a villain twice his size and strength.



3. The villain not having a sappy flashback explaining why he is a villain.



4. The hero actually accepting that the girl does not want to be followed. — Joshua Michael (@ThisIsJoshuaM) January 14, 2019

No 20 something Desi dude has all 4:



1. The ability to control the urge to make a stupid comment about women, while having little to no experience in any kind of a relationship/interaction with women

2. Look up 1.

3. Look up 1.

4. Dude, look up 1. — Khurram Qureshi (@fatherofyousaf) January 13, 2019

No girl has all 4:

1.) A

2.)Crush

3.)On

4.)Me — Matthew (@t1_matthew) January 14, 2019

No Bollywood movie has all 4:

- a political propaganda

- good acting

- legendary actors

- a positive message — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) January 15, 2019

No girl has all four

1. Supporting male members of the family

2. Liberty to follow ambition with ease

3. No judgement regarding marriage and all things related

4. One man who doesnt call her a slut for not catering to his leering — Vanilla Tobacco (@blurrybluesie) January 13, 2019

No man has all 4:

1.) swift as a coursing river

2.) force of a great typhoon

3.) strength of a raging fire

4.) mysterious as the dark side of the moon — Jacob Sherer (@JSherer13) January 12, 2019

No desi man has all 4:



- hai muscular

- hai popular

- spectacular

- hes a bachelor

- pappu ki gaari tayz hai

- pappu kuriyon main craze hai

- pappu ki ankhain light blu

- pappu dikhta angraiz hai — zainab.🌹 (@turmericqueen) January 13, 2019

It's been just two weeks of the new year and social media is already filling up with new memes, trends, and tags. The newest trend added to this category has to be the "No one has all four" meme.To break it down, the Internet basically made a diss list of how one particular thing of their choice cannot have all four.Here are some examples.If you think you match some of these criteria, you're probably fail the next ones.