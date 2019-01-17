'Nobody Has All of These': This Trending Post is the Internet's Diss List
Nothing, except 2019's new meme has all four.
To break it down, the Internet basically made a diss list of how one particular thing of their choice cannot have all four.
Here are some examples.
no school kid has all 4— tarbooza kharbooz (@nakaamrade) January 12, 2019
- pencil
- rubber
- sharpener
- scale
no brown boy has all 4:— sai (@Saisailu97) January 13, 2019
-can graciously accept rejection
-humor that doesn’t involve sexism
-concern for women that aren’t his mother/sister
-can go to shisha without posting a video
No girl has all 4:— wajib ul cuddle (@UpUpandAwai) January 12, 2019
1. Basic human rights
2. Freedom from men’s unsolicited opinions
3. Male relatives who aren’t hypocrites
4. All of the 3 above
No brown girl has all 4:— McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) January 11, 2019
1) a decent sized nose
2) humour
3) personality
4) older brothers that won’t try to kill you
No man has all 4:— A.A (@abdulhalim_aj) January 13, 2019
1) personality
2) money
3) the ability to count properly
No Tamil movie has all 4:— Joshua Michael (@ThisIsJoshuaM) January 14, 2019
1. Strong content
2. Hero losing a fight against a villain twice his size and strength.
3. The villain not having a sappy flashback explaining why he is a villain.
4. The hero actually accepting that the girl does not want to be followed.
No 20 something Desi dude has all 4:— Khurram Qureshi (@fatherofyousaf) January 13, 2019
1. The ability to control the urge to make a stupid comment about women, while having little to no experience in any kind of a relationship/interaction with women
2. Look up 1.
3. Look up 1.
4. Dude, look up 1.
No girl has all 4:— Matthew (@t1_matthew) January 14, 2019
1.) A
2.)Crush
3.)On
4.)Me
No Bollywood movie has all 4:— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) January 15, 2019
- a political propaganda
- good acting
- legendary actors
- a positive message
No girl has all four— Vanilla Tobacco (@blurrybluesie) January 13, 2019
1. Supporting male members of the family
2. Liberty to follow ambition with ease
3. No judgement regarding marriage and all things related
4. One man who doesnt call her a slut for not catering to his leering
If you think you match some of these criteria, you're probably fail the next ones.
No man has all 4:— Jacob Sherer (@JSherer13) January 12, 2019
1.) swift as a coursing river
2.) force of a great typhoon
3.) strength of a raging fire
4.) mysterious as the dark side of the moon
No desi man has all 4:— zainab.🌹 (@turmericqueen) January 13, 2019
- hai muscular
- hai popular
- spectacular
- hes a bachelor
- pappu ki gaari tayz hai
- pappu kuriyon main craze hai
- pappu ki ankhain light blu
- pappu dikhta angraiz hai
