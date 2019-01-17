LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Nobody Has All of These': This Trending Post is the Internet's Diss List

Nothing, except 2019's new meme has all four.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 17, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
It's been just two weeks of the new year and social media is already filling up with new memes, trends, and tags. The newest trend added to this category has to be the "No one has all four" meme.

To break it down, the Internet basically made a diss list of how one particular thing of their choice cannot have all four.

Here are some examples.








































If you think you match some of these criteria, you're probably fail the next ones.








