Nobody has Set Foot in This 100-year-old House in the Italian Mountains. Here's Why

A house, built 100 years ago at an altitude of 9000 feet above sea level, has been empty for decades. In the Dolomite Mountains of Italy, the world’s loneliest house is built among the rocks, nobody has visited for the last 100 years. The reason? Well, every historical place on earth has a unique story behind it.

As per the reports, since the house is built at an altitude of 9000 feet, the place looks like a completely different world. The house is centuries old, and therefore people are restricted from visiting here.

Experts believe that this house was built by Italian soldiers for resting purposes during the battle with the Austro-Hungarian army. They also used this place to store arms and other necessary items. Some reports say that the house was built during the first world war.

The house is made of wood, rope and cable right in the middle of the mountain and is a wonder in itself. To reach the house, there is only one old wooden bridge to reach this fascinating place.

Several such houses are present across the world and they were built years ago. However, due to safety and security reasons, the governments have restricted the entries. Many such places were built either by the army or kings of the time.

