Noida Blogger Faces FIR After Taking Pet Dog to Kedarnath Temple, Internet Pours Support

A blogger from Noida took his pet dog Nawab to the Kedarnath temple and had a tilak put on him, an action that has caused for an FIR to be filed against the blogger. As per Times of India, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) filed a complaint against the blogger, Rohan Tyagi (also reported as Vikash Tyagi on some instances). The committee has claimed that the blogger’s actions have hurt religious sentiments. The dog, Nawab Tyagi, who has an Instagram page for himself, has been visiting temples for around the past four years. Rohan has spoken up in defence of his decision to take Nawab along to the Kedarnath shrine. Dogs are an incarnation of god, he has said.

“Hey Everyone I’m Nawab (Dog) And I am 4.5 years old now. I can proudly say that as much as I have traveled in 4 years, a person at the age of 70 would not be able to travel. And all this happened because my parents take me everywhere,” reads the caption to the video of Nawab touching the idol of Nandi at the outer temple precinct.

Many social media users have shown their support for Rohan and Nawab, commenting with “#wesupportnawabtyagi”.

Support has poured in for the family.

@AjendraAjay A dog is compelled as bhairava, who was the 5th face of lord shiva.And kedarnath is also a temple associated to lord shiva,people are criticising the god’s 5th face to take blessing from the lord. — shantanu chaturvedi (@shantanuchatu11) May 20, 2022

Why should someone have objection.. isn't dog creation of God?? All animals are part of hindu mythology. It was lord Shiva's will that the dog was there. it was that dog's good fortune to visit kedarnath. So called law makers. #KedarnathTemple https://t.co/QH6Njpsp8m — Parmita Chowdhury (@Parmi0727) May 19, 2022

According to Mahabharata, Yama travelled with Pandavas (in dog form) to the Himalayas till the end. The same #Pandavas built #Kedarnath. The temple administration now wants to file a case for dog touching Nandi. We learnt nothing from Mahabharata. Just a materialistic mindset. pic.twitter.com/VrBJkYcupy — Atmakuri Harsha Ⓥ (@harsha345155) May 20, 2022

Only fools and uneducated will not know this neither will they be willing to updated themselves

The importance of Dogs in Hindu Mythology#Kedarnathhttps://t.co/NrgHkvvtqO — RAJEV PAUL (@Rajev_Paul) May 20, 2022

As per news agency ANI, a police investigation on the matter is currently under way.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.