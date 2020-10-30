Noida Man Arrested for Stealing His Own Car with Duplicate Keys After Selling it Online

In a bizarre incident reported from Noida, a man allegedly stole his own car after selling it on an ecommerce site.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a 28-year-old man from Noida was arrested for the scam. In March this year, a man named Jite Yadav had apparently come across an advertisement for a used car, a Maruti Swift VXI. He contacted the seller and fixed the deal at Rs 2.60 lakh. When he met the seller, Manottam Tyagi, the latter retained the original vehicle registration papers and one key. Tyagi assured Yadav that these would be delivered later on.

Yadav paid Rs 2.10 lakh on spot and agreed to pay the remaining sum when the key and papers would be delivered. The next day, when Yadav headed to work in Sector 12, his car got stolen while it was parked outside his office.

Later, a police investigation revealed that the suspect had fixed a GPS tracking device in the car and had been tracking Yadav's movements. He then stole the car using the key he had kept with him. The police said that the man had cheated several people in the same way before this.

In another incident of alleged fraud from UP, two men cheated a London-returned doctor of Rs 2.5 crore by pretending to be "tantriks" and selling him a gold lamp by calling it "Aladdin ka Chirag".

According to reports, the doctor came into contact with a woman who was his patient in 2018. He would regularly visit her and vice versa following his surgery. One day, he met a man named Islamuddin pretending to be a tantrik at her place. Islamuddin claimed that he possessed magical powers and promised to make Dr Khan a millionaire.

Islamuddin and his friend also introduced Dr Khan to the "Aladdin ka Chirag" and the latter claimed that the cheats had made him see the "jinn" from the lamp too. It was only much later that the doctor realised he was being cheated and there was no jinn. But by then, he had already paid the duo Rs 2.5 crore and he had paid the amount in the form of installments.