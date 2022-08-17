Noida Resident Left Fuming After Uber Charges Rs 3,000 For Ride From Delhi Airport

A Delhi-NCR resident was charged almost Rs 3,000 for a roughly 45-kilometre Uber ride. Debarshi Dasgupta booked a cab from terminal two of the Indira Gandhi International Airport to his home in Noida. The journey was about 45 kilometres long but Debarshi was charged a price for three times the distance covered by the Uber cab. The total amount after the ride ended came up to be Rs 2,935.

Sharing his ordeal on Twitter, Debarshi wrote, “Hate going public about bad service but you leave me with no choice, Uber. Had to pay Rs 2,935 for a cab from Delhi aiport’s T2 to my home in Noida (around 45 km) on August 5. I was billed for 147.39 kms – halfway to Jaipur that I apparently covered in little over an hour!”

Hate going public about bad service but you leave me with no choice, @Uber_India. Had to pay Rs 2,935 for a cab from Delhi airport's T2 to my home in Noida (around 45 kms) on Aug 5. I was billed for 147.39 kms – halfway to Jaipur that I apparently covered in little over an hour! pic.twitter.com/t5nVTMMmdT — Debarshi Dasgupta (@sanitydurast) August 15, 2022

In the following tweets, the passenger mentioned that the pick-up and drop locations were inaccurate.

This, when the booking amount was Rs 1,143. Pick-up and drop locations are inaccurate too! Pls sort this mess and refund the excess amount. Don't ask me to send you my details; you ALREADY have them! You also need to overhaul your complaints redressal mechanism, @Uber_Support — Debarshi Dasgupta (@sanitydurast) August 15, 2022

Debarshi’s tweet sparked a landslide of other people coming up with their bad experiences with the cab services in the country. One user who goes by the name Maverick on the micro-blogging platform shared a similar experience where Uber charged a sum of Rs 2,161 for an equally long ride.

Here's my uber trip receipt which shows okhla as pick-up location whereas I boarded my cab from T2 pic.twitter.com/59ixf36iEC — Maverick (@ingoloriousengg) August 16, 2022

Another user appeared in the thread saying, “Same thing happened with me, following up with support from the last 15 days! But no resolution yet.” In this case, the fare came up to be Rs 2,758.

Same thing happened with me, following up with support from last 15 days !! But no resolution yet. pic.twitter.com/8Ejg5Tosk3 — Deez (@arreybhaibhai0) August 16, 2022

While the thread was building up, Debarshi shared another update on August 15 saying that he not heard back from the team since the incident occurred.

I haven't heard back from your team since August 7, @Uber_India — Debarshi Dasgupta (@sanitydurast) August 15, 2022

Cab services, especially Uber, have been under hot waters for their exorbitant rates. Last month, a user shared a screengrab of his Uber app showing an UberGo ride for Rs 3,041. “Flight to Goa is cheaper than my ride home,” he wrote in the caption.

