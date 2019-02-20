English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Noida Robbers Get a Taste of Their Own Medicine After Falling From Bike With Stolen Cash
Robbers looting an estimated Rs 40 lakh from an ATM on Tuesday ran out of luck as they fell down from their motorcycle while trying to flee but the drama did not end there as onlookers ran away with wads of currency notes scrambled on the road.
Noida: Robbers looting an estimated Rs 40 lakh from an ATM on Tuesday ran out of luck as they fell down from their motorcycle while trying to flee but the drama did not end there as onlookers ran away with wads of currency notes scrambled on the road.
Police said the incident took place around 1.30 pm when the custodians from a cash refilling agency reached the SBI ATM in Sector 82, under Phase 2 police station limits, to replenish the cash.
As soon as the custodians moved out of the van to the ATM, two unidentified mobike-borne men came, opened fire and snatched the bag filled with around Rs 40 lakh cash, a police spokesperson said.
"While fleeing, their speeding motorcycle rammed into another vehicle and the robbers fell down. At this point, the cash-filled bag was on the ground with wads of currency notes scrambled on the road," the spokesperson said.
Soon, passersby and locals reached near the duo with one of them falling into a drain while opening gunshots in the air to scare the people away, even as his partner managed to flee the spot, the official said.
"The arrested accused has been identified as Nanhe, a native of adjoining Bulandshahr district, and a bag with Rs 19.65 lakh was seized from him," the spokesperson said.
Another packet was recovered from him which had a pistol, two country-made guns and some ammunition, the official said, adding the motorcycle used in the crime was also impounded.
Asked about the remaining money, a police official probing the matter told PTI, "the people present at the spot took away the wads of notes that had scrambled on the road during the incident."
A first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station and probe was underway, the police said.
Asked about how was the money "taken away by the people", the official said, "the matter is being investigated and details from the cash replenishing agency are awaited."
