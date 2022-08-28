Noida Twin Towers Demolition: All Eyes on Supertech Buildings as Countdown Begins

The demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers, set to occur today, has people on social media users watching closely. The twin towers, built illegally, are to be razed today at 2.30 pm sharp. All roads leading to the twin towers will remain diverted today while around 600 police officials, including traffic personnel, will be deployed for law and order duty. Meanwhile, the evacuation of 5,000 residents has neared completion. Most of the residents have already moved out, many of them last evening itself, police officials overseeing the evacuation exercise said around 7.15 am.

The demolition has all eyes and cameras pointed towards the event, as it is set to be the tallest of its kind that India has ever seen. One of the buildings has an altitude of 103 metres, while another is around 97 metres tall and they will be brought down in just 9 seconds. For the demolition, about 3,700 kg of explosives, which have been brought from Palwal (Haryana), will be used. It is a mix of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives. Social media users have weighed in with their views on the matter.

Waiting for Noida Twin Towers demolition live coverage ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1xoe4wLa8G — Ignore! (@aivienhi) August 28, 2022

Destruction sells! Noida's twin towers will bear testament — Rounak Kumar Gunjan (@Rounak_T) August 27, 2022

Here today, will be gone tomorrow. Saw their rise in neighborhood and now demolition! Builder punished, buyers emotional but babus who created this monster – and would've retired- will enjoy the fall from their living rooms Sunday afternoon #SupertechTwinTowers #Noida #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/1j5AyvjJwx — Ateet Sharma (@Ateet_Sharma) August 27, 2022

#TwinTowers

INDIAN JUDICIARY SYSTEM is SACRED…

Proud to have such Massive decision…

Corrupted Builders must see this decision as Landmark …@myogiadityanath

Need to see outcomes after demolition… pic.twitter.com/Fe4bCIVRLV — DHARIYA BHARDWAJ (@dhairyakumar) August 27, 2022

I'm not sure what will be accomplished if such a large structure collapses. The court could have used the building for social work after confiscating it to teach a lesson. #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/idtj17zDs1 — Digav Aaditya Singh Rajput (@who_aadiii) August 28, 2022

The demolition of the Emerald Court project in Noida is leading to a loss of about Rs 1,000 crore to developer Supertech. It also requires nearly Rs 20 crore to raze the building.

