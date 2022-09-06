'Noisy Child On Board': Mother, Toddler Give Earplugs, Sorry Notes to Passengers in Advance

A mother and her 20-month-old son won hearts on the internet after the wholesome gesture that they showed on a flight they were travelling on. In a bid to not be an inconvenience to any of their fellow passengers, the mother-son duo distributed gift bags to the passengers, which also contained an earbud.

It is quite common for flyers to come across a toddler who just did not want to board the flight. As a result, the journey is immersed in squeals and screams that no flyer signed up for before boarding it.

Wang, who was flying with her son in a flight, worried that her son could cause a disturbance. As a result, soon after boarding the flight, Wang and her son distributed a gift bag which contained an apology letter with a cartoon character drawn on it. The bag also has a pair of earbuds for the passengers to use and a few candies.

“My son is 20 months old and may get out of control and cry, I am afraid that he may disturb other passengers, so I would better remind them ahead of the flight,” Wang told South China Morning Post. Wang believes that if parents show some gratitude towards fellow passengers and offer an apology, it would be easier for them to travel with their children.

The heart-warming gesture captured in a video shows Wang and her child walking through the aircraft’s aisle, right before the plane is about to take off. Her son is seen handing out the goodie bag. The clip was shared on social media platforms in China, including Weibo, where it amazed roughly 57 lakh views.

Users were impressed by the duo and showered the comment section with hearty reactions. “If I encounter such a sweet and heartfelt experience, I think it would make my day,” said one user. Another said, “Wang is a very civilised and decent mum, and so will her child grow up to be.”

