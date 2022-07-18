Nokia 3310 Has Competition: iPhone Stops a Bullet, Saves Ukrainian Soldier's Life

Over the years, Apple watches have reportedly saved the lives of their owners by alerting the medics by giving out distress calls. But have you ever heard of an iPhone saving a life? A video that is currently doing rounds on social media shows how an iPhone allegedly saved a soldier’s life in war-torn Ukraine.

Uploaded on Reddit, the video shows an alleged Ukrainian soldier taking out his iPhone from his backpack. The video highlights the damage which has been caused to the phone, which has a bullet stuck inside. The iPhone model served the purpose of a bulletproof vest that would have otherwise killed the soldier.

“iPhone saved the life of a Ukrainian soldier. Maybe it’s after such videos that Russians, instead of plate carriers, put Macbooks in their bulletproof vests?” read the caption of the video. The details of the incident have not been specified in the post. In the comment section, one person wrote, “The guy still has a plate behind the phone so the bullet would still have not got him. Although thanks to the phone, the plates integrity has not been compromised so that’s a MAJOR plus seeing as their armed forces are short on body armor.” Another person jokingly said, “An Apple a day keeps the doctor away!”

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of a snack-loving Ukrainian soldier did the rounds on the internet. In the video, the soldier could be seen munching on his favourite snack as he walked away from a vehicle launching missiles. The soldier seemed to be completely unbothered, wearing his uniform. He was not at all scared while the vehicle in the background can be seen launching missiles one after another. “Advertising chips Suite,” read the caption of the video.

Since uploaded, the video has garnered a lot of attention from netizens. A Twitter user retweeted the video and described it as “tranquillity.” In his caption, he wrote, “That’s what TRANQUILITY really looks like.” Another person wrote, “The Ukras, in full exchange of artillery. As if nothing was happening. Eating “bacon fries.” Awesome ad.” “When you are badass enough to munch on a bag of chips while firing rockets at enemy targets,” wrote another Twitter user.

