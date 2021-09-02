Nokia 3310 Released 21 Years Ago But It's Still 'Indestructible' in Fans' Memory

“If you drop your iPhone, the iPhone will break. If you drop your Nokia, the floor will break," read a popular old Internet joke from the end 2000s. Long before the iPhones and the Samsungs took over the smartphone world and the boring rectangle slabs became our daily fixtures, the Finnish company Nokia knew exactly how to make “dumb" phones and they were pretty good at it. Nokia was unstoppable in the early 2000’s. The company churned one phone after another. With form factor being Nokia’s least of worries, the Finnish tech giant came up with the whackiest of designs. N-Gage, 7280, 7600, you remember. While Nokia set the benchmark in the phone industry with 1100 and 1110, the bar phones that shattered sale records in the world and are currently the phones with the most-sold units to ever exist, it was perhaps Nokia’s “indestructible" 3310 that left an indelible mark on its loyal fanbase. It sold a whopping 126 million units worldwide.

3310 came with a pre-installed iconic Snake game when graphics and phone battery was on nobody’s spec sheet. The phone was touted as a brick, an invincible phone that could bear it all. A nasty drop and the phone’s front and back panels along with the battery disassembled in a million pieces and popping them back in their place meant the phone was good to go. Shattered screens, what? This is the very reason why Nokia 3310 is still relevant in 2020, even if it were mostly for those “indestructible" internet memes.

21 years later, the phone still holds cult status. 1st September marks 21 years since the phone was released.

On this day in 2000: Nokia 3310 released pic.twitter.com/2qolCTUKwR— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) September 1, 2021

As do the indestructible jokes.

These days, when your phone falls, you'll be worried about the screen. Those days, when your Nokia 3310 falls, you'll be worried about the floor. It was called the Earth Crasher. 😂— Danny Amuche (@amuche_danny) September 1, 2021

This video shows how this model was made. pic.twitter.com/cHWxMFdUO8— Rodrigo Fávaro (@rodmf) September 1, 2021

21 years ago today the Nokia 3310 released for $160. The battery life lasted for 11 days & it came with the legendary game “SNAKE!” (2000) pic.twitter.com/D6h8j8qIzx— Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 2, 2021

I loved how tough his phone was. You could just stick it in your pocket with your keys and your change, and it was always fine.— Andrew Anastasovski (@AndrewAnastaso2) September 1, 2021

Four years ago in 2017, Nokia brought 3310 back to the market with a revamped design. Many considered it a market gimmick by Nokia but it was (is) a very capable secondary phone nonetheless. The second iteration of the feature phone Nokia 3310 came with a 2.4-inch display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution and just 167 ppi of pixel density.

It’s a dual-SIM smartphone that was launched with only 2.5G connectivity. There is a microSD card slot through which you can expand the memory up to 32 GB. The new Nokia 3310 got a 2-megapixel camera with a LED flash and is readily available for sale in the market today.

