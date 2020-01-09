Non-Billivers? Cat Owners are More Likely to Be Atheists, New Study Suggests

A new study has found out that people, who pet cats are more likely to be non-believers of God.

The research carried by the University of Oklahoma claims that cats are ‘very god-like’ and therefore it is more likely that they will be owned by atheists in comparison to people, who go to the Church.

The research further claims that since cats are God-like, they act as a substitute for religion in the lives of atheists.

The study, which has been quoted by the Daily Mail, asserts that people, who pray more than once a week own 1.4 cats on average, while the non-religious people on an average have two cats.

According to researcher Samuel Perry, whose study has appeared in the Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion, mentioned that he carried out the study on more than 2,000 people as he felt that some of what people seek in religion was also what they sought in pets.

The Daily Mail quoted a statement by Perry which he gave to Times, wherein he had said pets are a substitute for human interaction.

“We own pets because we love their company and the special interaction they provide for us. In some ways, pets are actually substitutes for human interaction,' Perry told The Times.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.