Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Non-Veg Onions? Union Minister's Bizarre Excuse for Not Knowing Price of the Vegetable

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's's 'I don't eat onions' comment comes yet another bizarre remark from Union minister Ashwini Choubey.

News18.com

Updated:December 5, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Non-Veg Onions? Union Minister's Bizarre Excuse for Not Knowing Price of the Vegetable
Ashwini Choubey just said he doesn't know onion prices because he is vegetarian. Image credit: File Photo

Amid a row regarding sky-high onion prices in the country, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Thursday said he did not know the price of the vegetable as he is a "vegetarian".

The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare's comment came just a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 'insensitive' onion remark in the Lok Sabha led to outrage on social media.

On being asked if he knew the current prices of onions, Choubey said, "I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion. How will a person like me know about the situation (market prices) of onions?"

News agency ANI shared a video of the byte on Twitter.

Choubey appears to have followed Sitharaman's lead who, in response to a question by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, said, "I don't eat much of onion and garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onions."

The statement instantly drew the wrath of netizens, many of whom have been affected by the stiff prices of onions that recently escalated to as high as Rs 150 per kilo in places like Hyderabad. And now, Choubey's ignorance is their latest target.

Many also wondered what it was that Choubey was trying to convey by "vegetarian" since an onion, by all definitions, is a vegetable itself and is heavily used in vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian dishes.

Just to be clear, onion is still a vegetable.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com