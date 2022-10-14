Nora Fatehi Reveals This Hollywood Star Slid Into Her DMs, Redditors Refuse to Believe Her

Bollywood Dancer Nora Fatehi recently gave out the name of the most famous celebrity to slide into her DMs. However, the internet refuses to buy it. In a video for Grazia India, Nora can be heard saying, “The most famous person who slid into my DMs, wait for it, you’re not ready… Brad Pitt.” Sliding into the DMs, these days, has become a new slang for saying ‘Hey, I’m interested in you.’ However, there are many people who have a love life because of this.

It seems like netizens are having a hard time in believing Nora’s answer. One of the reasons is Pitt’s absence from social media. “Wonder how Urvashi would’ve reacted if Brad Pitt had slid into her DMs,” commented another Reddit user. There were also people who believed her. “Idk why the comment section is acting like Hollywood men are out of this world and wouldn’t slide into an insta model’s DM like hers. If anything, Adam Levine has taught us that’s exactly what they do,” commented a Reddit user. “For real, I will never forget Ben Affleck matching with some insta model on Raya and him seeking her on Instagram with a video. She was literally an insta model nothing more (but cute ofc). Nora is pretty good-looking and an amazing dancer. It’s not far-fetched,” wrote another Reddit user.

This is not the first time Fatehi is making news. She was in the news earlier this month after she, along with Emirati singer Balqees, Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco rendered their voices to this single. It is the fourth single from the soundtrack after Hayya Hayya (Better Together), Arhbo and The World is Yours to Take.

Talking about the song, Fatehi, who has both sung and danced in the music video, said, “Football, like music, is a universal language that has a passionate following – and I have witnessed this with my own eyes wherever I have travelled across the globe. It has been a privilege to collaborate with such passionate and talented women to create something that celebrates our roots and the excitement of the FIFA World Cup.”

