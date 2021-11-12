Nora Fatehi's Viral 'Kusu Kusu' Song 'Stinks' and Tamilians Know Exactly Why

Every time a song featuring Nora Fatehi drops, you know it’s a bop. On Wednesday, a new video took the internet by storm featuring Fatehi and her signature belly dancing moves. The song ‘Kusu Kusu’ from the upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2 took the Internet by storm. In the music video, Nora can be seen wearing a glittering embroidered outfit and showcasing some of her best belly dance moves in Kusu Kusu. The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while the vocals have been given by Zahrah S Khan and Dev Negi. But for Tamilians, the song hit a different chord - and it involved the main lyrics. The title of the song is ‘Kusu Kusu’ and ‘Kusu’ translates to ‘fart’ in Tamil. Even though it is pronounced as ‘குசு’ the word ‘fart’ does directly translate to ‘kusu’ in Tamil. (Yes, we double-checked with Google Translate and a Tamil-speaker.)

As the song was released, all of Tamil Nadu had an inside joke for it.

I bet no Tamils will be interested to attend the party … #KusuKusu https://t.co/BuuXZNXx57— Athiss Skywalker (@Athisswaran32) November 9, 2021

Heard #KusuKusu for a minute or so and have been laughing uncontrollably I wonder if #SatyamevaJayate2 team had atleast one Tamil speaking person in the team who told the team what it means in Tamil — Globe Trotter (@masala_dosai) November 10, 2021

In the two days since its release, the song already has 26,093,936 views on YouTube.

Nora Fatehi became popular with her dance performance to the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate. She also starred in films like Street Dancer 3D, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She also made a brief appearance in Salman Khan’s Bharat. Nora was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha in prominent roles. Moreover, Nora Fatehi is best known for her special dance performances in films like Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Street Dancer 3D, and Marjaavaan. She’s participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to hit the theatres on November 25.

