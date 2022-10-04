NordPass Report 2022 Enlists Most Traceable Passwords in World, Check Yours

We all set our passwords that are easy to remember. Trust us, it’s not just us but millions of social media users around the world following the idea. Here is a twist, though. What’s easy for you to remember can also be a walk in the park for professional hackers to crack.

Once in our lifetime, we all might have used passwords like ‘123456’, ‘ABCDEF’, and ‘iloveyou’. Right? These passwords are easiest to crack and hence security experts advise you to think of stronger words. These strong words will protect your confidential data or account details. Neglected alerts by security experts lead to hacking, stealing of confidential data, and sometimes cyber fraud.

A report published by NordPass reveals the weak passwords used by executives and company owners. This significantly increases the chances of a large-scale data breach. NordPass, in partnership with independent researchers specializing in cybersecurity, has enlisted the most traceable and trackable passwords. Industries like technology, construction, and finance are at higher risk of data breaches. The study reveals, 123456, and 123456789, are still popular among high-ranking executives and ordinary internet users.

Developed countries like France and the United Kingdom were most affected by data breaches. NordPass research reveals France had over 200 million passwords breached while the UK’s number stands at 600 million. Many of us might think, animal-themed passwords are safe but nope, they aren’t. Passwords like Dragon and Monkey are the most used passwords. Let us enlist the range of passwords that are easily detectable by professional hackers.

123456

Password

12345

123456789

Qwerty

Qwerty123

111111

Info

1q2w3e4r5t

Welcome

1q2w3e4r

These are a few passwords among the many that are easy to crack. Weak passwords, reused passwords, sharing of passwords, human error, weak cybersecurity infrastructure, and phishing lead to a high-end data breach.

