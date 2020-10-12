North Dakota Farmer's Support Art for Biden-Harris in Soybean Field Goes Viral

We are aware of how political views; affiliations and their consequences turn out. Many of us are even divided by the choice of political party or leaders we support. We are not here to discuss the pros and cons of our choice of political party or ideology but to witness how supporters go to extreme measures to express their love and loyalty to political parties they support. One such supporter – a farmer from the state of North Dakota has gone viral for his message in his soybean fields.

A North Dakota farmer and local rancher Peter Larson wrote two messages in his harvested soybean field, one in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris's (D-Calif.) and other supporting Democrats Dr. Shelley Lenz for governor and Ben Vig for lieutenant governor.

Peter arranged for a flyover over their fields when the weather cleared up post his support signs marked in the fields. Larson’s wife Patti Larson, daughters Sandra and Joanna had no idea about their father’s on-field message. They were utterly surprised in the flyover when they noticed Peter’s support work. Sandra tweeted a couple of photos of her father’s work.

Sandra’s photos not only gained a lot of attention locally but have gone viral since she posted it online. She posted the photo as a reply to a Biden post. As of Sunday morning, the tweet has over 2.3 million views, liked 128,000 times and has been retweeted 18,000 times.

Sandra's tweet mentioned her father's amazing plow work as ‘4th generation North Dakota farm and cattle ranch soybean field art!’

I’ve been a lifelong democrat, but this was the first time he shared his political views in his fields. It was his way to express support to the candidates and encourage others to step out and vote, Larson said while speaking to KFYR network.

The US Presidential elections and the North Dakota gubernatorial election will be held on November 3, 2020.