2-MIN READ

'North Indian Dosas are Better' is a Hot Take Desis are Finding Hard to Digest

When a Twitter user said that North Indian dosas are better, shots were fired on Twitter and people slammed the opinion with memes.

Most people in India tend to be sensitive about their regional cuisine. It has become quite a common sight to see people become overprotective about a certain dish that their region is known for. We all know how people in the southern part of our country feel about Dosa, which remains one of the most popular dishes in the region. So when a Twitter user said that North Indian dosas are better, shots were fired on the micro-blogging site, with people slamming the opinion. While the typical dosas found in the south are usually a crispy batter with potato filling served with sambar and coconut chutney, popular food vlogs tend to show dosas in the north to be overloaded with cheese and sometimes even chocolate, so, saying the northern counterpart is better is hard to digest.

It all started when Twitter user @qtcaviar said in a tweet, “NORTH INDIAN DOSA IS BETTER." While the tweet went viral, it was hard for some people to simply believe what she just said and the memes took over the platform like usual.

In a recent attempt to kill a beloved dish, a restaurant in Bengaluru went viral for serving idli on an ice cream stick. Twitter user BrotherToGod took to the micro-blogging platform to share a photo of the weird combo. In the photo, three idlis on sticks are placed on a plate while another is dipped in a bowl of sambar. There is also the usual coconut chutney placed alongside. The usnusual dish gained a lot of attention on social media and sparked a debate, with some loving the idea, while some slamming it.

first published:October 07, 2021, 11:42 IST