North Korean Fishing Captain Executed in front of 100 Fishermen for Listening to Foreign Radio at Sea

A North Korean fishing boat captain has reportedly been executed in public after he was caught listening to a banned foreign radio station. The mariner was given the death sentence after he admitted to have been listening to the foreign radio for over 15 years.

Aged in his 40s, the man had reportedly been picking up the foreign airwaves while out at sea and listening to news broadcasts and radio programming, the Dailymail reported. According to reports, the captain was shot dead by firing squad in front of 100 other fisheries workers.

"In mid-October, a captain of a fishing boat from Chongjin was executed by firing squad, on charges of listening to Radio Free Asia regularly over a long period of time," a source was quoted as saying.

The executed man owned a fleet of over 50 ships and was reportedly turned in to authorities by one of his crew members at a base in the port city of Chongjin.

An official claimed that Choi had started listening to foreign broadcasts when he was a radio operator in the military. After leaving the military, he continued the habit, leaving him exposed to charges of 'subversion against the party'.

Following his execution, a crackdown at the fishing base also led to party officials and security officers being dismissed, reports said. This fishing base was reputedly affiliated with 'Bureau 39', a shadowy wing of the party which obtains foreign funds for North Korean leaders.

His act of listening to a foreign radio channel has been defined as an attempt of subversion against the party.

According to sources, the slain captain thought his association with Bureau 39’s fishing base would make him immune to criminal charges. However, his unpopularity among the crew led to his downfall.

If sources are to be believed, it was one of the fishermen who sought vengeance for Choi's 'arrogant and disrespectful behaviour' and was reported to the security department.

Foreign radio channels can be heard in several parts of North Korea, but Kim Jong-un's regime keeps a strict vigil on what should be known to the public.

Radio Free Asia, for which Choi was killed, is funded by Washington and has an office in Seoul, broadcasts six hours of programming a day to North Korea.