North Korean Teen Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison for Watching 5 Minutes of Banned Film

A North Korean teenager has been sentenced to 14 years in jail for watching five minutes of a banned film, LAD Bible reported from a local publication called Daily NK. The student from North Korea’s Yanggan Province was arrested within five minutes of watching the South Korean film ‘The Uncle’. The arrest was made on November 30. A source told Daily NK that the 14-year-old was arrested from Hyesan City’s Elementary and Middle School as he was watching the movie. The student now faces 14 years of hard labour in prison. North Korea has a ban on cultural materials from South Korea and the US as they are considered to be “hostile countries". The ban extends to import as well as consumption of such materials. Harsh punishments for such “offences" are not unheard of in the country.

Daily NK also obtained legal material that stated that “correctional labour" was the punishment set down for those “who have directly seen, listened to, or kept South Korean films, recordings, compilations, books, songs, paintings, and photos for more than five years and less than 15 years".

It was also recently reported that North Korean authorities have banned leather trench coats for its people since it became a style staple for ruler Kim Jong-Un. Daily Mail reported that the leather coat was first worn by the leader in 2019, after which it became popular among North Korea’s elite class eager to show their allegiance to him as among those who could afford real leather. Of late, however, knock-offs of the coat had become popular. Merchants selling them and people wearing them are now facing crackdown from authorities. As per an International Business Times report, the item had also become popular among women after Kim’s sister Yo Jong was seen wearing one earlier in November. The crackdown has been imposed on cheap imitations of the fashion item. Sources familiar with the matter told Radio Free Asia that wearing these knock-offs was “an impure trend to challenge the authority of the Highest Dignity”.

Kim Jong-un in May put a ban to wearing skinny jeans, sporting mullet hairstyles and some body piercings keeping in line with the country’s crackdown on ‘capitalistic lifestyle’ and Western influences on youths. The state run newspaper had recently warned the nation of doing more to stop “capitalistic culture from seeping into the country", as was reported by South Korean broadcaster Yonhap news agency.

