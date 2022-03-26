North Korea's Kim Jong Un Features in Hollywood-style Footage for Missile Testing

Korean Drama, or K-Drama, is gaining traction quite quickly among people from all across the world. People from various nations are getting acquainted with the pop culture of South Korea. It seems North Korea is undergoing a strong sense of FOMO. As a result, the supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, has gone all Hollywood. In a video that recently surfaced on social media, Kim Jong Un is seen guiding and leading the test launch of Hwasong-17, an ICBM (Inter-continental Ballistic Missile). Based on the premise, anybody would expect the video to be a collection of basic shots of a missile launch. But, let’s be honest, has anything ever been basic when it comes to North Korea?

The video that is currently being run on the state-run television channel, Korean Central Television, is a heavy production, highly edited, cinematic piece. It contains shots of Kim Jong Un walking in slow motion wearing a black jacket and black pants. The video also contains panoramic shots of the missile, and a Top Gun Tom Cruise-like move by the supreme leader where he removes his black goggles in style. We believe our words would not do justice, so go ahead and watch this cinematic marvel yourself.

Advertisement

BREAKING: North Korea's state-run television shows edited footage of Kim Jong Un guiding the test-launch of what the country referred to as the Hwasong-17 ICBM.Latest story: https://t.co/belL7EdPUl(Video: KCTV) pic.twitter.com/APifRhtJVr — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) March 25, 2022

This brings us to the second part of the video which involves a movie-like launch of the ICBM, Hwasong-17. A dramatic countdown begins after the camera focuses on a bright-red flashlight and commences with echoing shouts of the soldiers launching the missile. Seems like slow motion is one of the favourite video tools of whoever produced the video as the celebrations after the successful launch are also shown in slow motion. Enough explained; you need to watch the entire, uninterrupted video, right now!

Take a look:

Netizens had a ball watching the video and retweeting it coupled with their reactions. One user wrote, “Kim just saw Gangnam Style and thought he had to get in on the action.”

Kim just saw Gangnam style and thought he had to get in on the action. https://t.co/GRM911EN3l— Sabre (@SabreKnightly) March 26, 2022

Another user stated that the video looks like a part from the movie The Interview, starring Seth Rogen and James Franco.

If they added this into The Interview I honestly would believe it was part of the movie https://t.co/6vEMUqB9fR— КТ🍅 МЕНЯ ИСЧЕЗНЕТ??????? (@NoGripUzi) March 26, 2022

One user said the video looks like “a Netflix thriller.”

It looks like a Netflix thriller https://t.co/3daGyCtBkJ— K🏴 (@muda_twit) March 25, 2022

The launch of the Hwasong-17 ICBM that was covered so cinematically sparked distress and distrust among neighbours of North Korea and the United States of America.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.