North Korea's Leader Kim Jong Un Has Lost Weight. Here's Why the World is Interested

In any part of the world, if you lose a drastic amount of weight, two things happen: People either comment on it to compliment you, or they ask you about your transformation secret. In North Korea, if you’re the leader of the country and you lose weight, you spark controversy, worry your citizen and have even international media documenting your weight loss. At a recent North Korean parade showcasing military dogs and virus workers in orange hazmat suits, leader Kim Jong Un still stood out by looking thinner and more energetic than he has in years. Kim, wearing a cream suit and a shiny white tie, emerged as the clock struck midnight. He beamed in response to thunderous applause from performers and spectators filling Pyongyang’s brightly illuminated Kim Il Sung Square, named after his grandfather and founder of the nation on its 73rd anniversary. He smiled, waved to the crowd and kissed children who presented him with flowers before taking his spot on a balcony to observe the parade. He laughed vigorously and applauded the marchers throughout the event, while chatting animatedly with senior officials.

This may seem very in tune with a country’s leader acting at a national public event, but it was a stark change from 2018, when TV footage showed him struggling to catch his breath while accompanying South Korean President Moon Jae-in on a short hike to North Korea’s Mount Paektu during a period of diplomatic engagement.

Kim’s weight loss had first become noticeable in June, when he made his first public appearance in weeks to convene a ruling party meeting. Some North Korea watchers then said that Kim, who is about 170 centimeters (5 feet, 8 inches) tall and has previously weighed 140 kilograms (308 pounds), may have lost 10-20 kilograms (22-44 pounds). Experts told AP that Kim’s weight loss is more likely a result of efforts to improve his shape than an indicator of health problems, considering his regular public activity.

But why does the rest of the world care about his health? Kim’s health matters in Seoul, Washington, Tokyo and other world capitals because he hasn’t publicly anointed a successor who would control an advancing nuclear program targeting the United States and its allies — if he is incapacitated. North Korea, never open about the internal workings of its leadership, has over the last year shut itself up even tighter to protect against the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim, known for heavy drinking and smoking, comes from a family with a history of heart problems. His father and grandfather, who ruled North Korea before him, both died of heart issues. Experts have said his weight could increase the possibility of cardiovascular diseases.

When the first photos appeared in June, citizens of North Korea were heartbroken over leader Kim Jong Un’s apparent weight loss, an unidentified resident of Pyongyang told Reuters on the country’s tightly controlled state media, after watching recent video footage of Kim.

In August, with a dark spot as well as a bandage at the back of his head during several public events last month, according to NK News site. The reports also mention that Kim Jong Un appeared at events of the Korean People’s Army from July 24 to July 27 and was also seen in footage of a war veterans conference and related programmes from July 27 to July 29. During these events, Kim had a bruise at the back of his head. The images from these events show Kim Jong Un without the bandage about the size of a few postage stamps and in some a dark greenish spot or bruise on his head could be seen, reported NK News.

“The cause or nature of the large, dark green spot or bruise on the rear right side of his head, which was covered with a bandage in some footage, is still unknown and is difficult to diagnose using only images," it said. NK News also said that the mark on Kim Jong Un’s head was not seen at a politburo meeting on June 29 or in photos from an appearance with musicians on July 11, where it did not show the back of his head.

Early last year speculation about Kim’s health exploded after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15, only to reappear in public in early May. In 2014, state media reported that Kim was suffering from “discomfort", after a prolonged period out of the public eye.

His drastic weight change could just be for political and lifestyle: “Considering the North’s political system, where the supreme leader decides everything, Kim’s health is an extremely important security matter,” Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korea studies at Seoul’s Ewha Woman’s University told AP. “It’s likely there were internal concerns that he was overweight, and it would have been important for Kim to reduce those concerns and present himself as a young and healthy leader who’s capable of doing things.”

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)

