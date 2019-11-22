North Pole Doesn't Have Enough Ice For Christmas Sculptures for the First Time in 14 Years
The park normally operates through December and features Yule-themed ice but this time there isn’t enough ice on ponds to harvest for ice carving.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Blame the Grinch or Mother Nature, but the annual Christmas in Ice sculpture park won’t open this year in North Pole, Alaska, because of a lack of ice.
It’s the first cancellation since the event started 14 years ago in the city where Christmas is celebrated year-round and city light poles are decorated like candy canes, Executive Director Keith Fye told the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
The ice park is next to the Santa Claus House gift shop in North Pole, located 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) southeast of Fairbanks. The park normally operates through December and features Yule-themed ice sculptures.
Fye said there isn’t enough ice on ponds to harvest for ice carving.
The lack of ice on lakes and ponds follows a warm October in Alaska’s interior. It was further exacerbated by snowfall, which hampers the formation of ice.
North Pole has been almost 8 degrees warmer than normal, said Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center in Fairbanks. Even warmer temperatures were recorded last year and in 2013.
The low temperature in October at North Pole this year was 14 degrees, the highest October minimum temperature in the 50 years of record-keeping in North Pole, he said.
“The warm oceans and the lack of sea ice are contributing an immense amount of heat to the atmosphere regionally, and so it’s no surprise that we had a warm October,” he said.
As soon as temperatures dropped and it was cold enough to form ice, then snow fell. That slowed down the formation of ice.
“Is it caused by climate change? No,” Thoman said. “Is this another one of a series of warm winters in Alaska that are part of our changing climate? You bet.”
North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce director Marlene Fogarty-Phillips says the event attracted carvers from around the world.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's Young Shooters Shine With Gold and Silver Medal Shows on ISSF World Cup Finals Day 2
- In Pics: Freida Pinto Announces Engagement to Photographer Cory Tran, Says All Makes Sense Now
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda
- Stadium Inspection for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 to Take Place in November End
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1