North, South Korea Win UNESCO Heritage Status with Joint Wrestling Bid

North and South Korea marked a new step in their reconciliation efforts Monday as UNESCO accepted their joint bid for Korean wrestling to be recognised as part of the world's cultural heritage.The two Koreas had originally filed separate applications for their traditional form of wrestling to be recognised on the UN cultural agency's world heritage list. "The fact that both Koreas accepted to join their respective applications is unprecedented," UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said in a statement, adding, "This inscription, through a joint application, constitutes a historic first step on the road to inter-Korean reconciliation."The bid was approved by UNESCO's committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage at a meeting in Mauritius.Known as Ssirum for North Korea and Sssireum for the South -- each uses a different system to render the language into English -- wrestling has been practised at village festivals for centuries. Nationwide competitions are still held every Chuseok, the Korean harvest festival, on either side of the border.The sport has some similarities to Japanese sumo but begins with two wrestlers facing each other on their knees in a pit, holding onto a cloth sash tied around the waist and using their strength and technique to knock their opponent to the ground.In the South, wrestlers are topless and only wear tight shorts, while in the North they don sleeveless jackets. Southern matches are held on sand while the North uses a round mattress.There has only been one inter-Korean wrestling competition, on the South's Jeju island, in 2003.Until now, North and South Korea have always submitted separate bids for inclusion on UNESCO'S list of the world's greatest cultural treasures.South Korea added its tradition of making kimchi -- a fermented cabbage dish widely enjoyed across the peninsula -- in 2013, prompting the North to seek the same status for its own version, granted in 2015.The Korean folk song Arirang has a similar story -- the South's was recognised in 2012, followed by the North's two years later.For wrestling, the South applied in 2016, a year after the North. But at a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Paris last month, Azoulay suggested the requests be combined, and the idea was also taken up with North Korean oficials.The joint bid was made possible by a rapid diplomatic thaw between the two Koreas with three summits this year between Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The two Koreas are still technically at war after the 1950-53 conflict ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, sealing the division of the peninsula with an impenetrable border. This border, a four-kilometre-wide (2.4-mile) by 248 kilometre-long area known as the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), has become something of a nature reserve due to the lack of human activity.UNESCO has suggested it could be designated as a special natural biosphere under a similar joint initative.