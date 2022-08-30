Northeast Frontier Railway Clarifies After Viral Video Shows Parcels Thrown From Train

A video from Guwahati railway station has been doing the rounds on Twitter, where many parcels from retailers like Amazon, Flipkart can be seen tossed around as they are unloaded from a train. While social media users claimed that Railway employees were carelessly unloading the parcels, the Northeast Frontier Railway has pointed out that this isn’t the case. The video is an old one from March, and the persons handling the parcels are representatives of the parties concerned. “Railways offers booking of parcel space on contract basis to various parties,” Northeast Frontier Railway wrote in a tweet.

As per Freight Marketing Circular, “it is the sole responsibility of the party to load/unload their parcels from SLR/parcel vans at destination or intermediate station(s),” it said. The train in the video was the New Delhi-Diburugarh Rajdhani Express at the Guwahati station. “The parcel handling seen here was done by party holding the VP lease & not by the Railways. Corrective measures are in place since then to prevent mishandling by traders,” Northeast Frontier Railway further stated.

See how well railways treat your parcels. It is at Guwahati Railway Station.

Time is 2030 hrs on 24th Mar 22 and the train is New Delhi Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express(12424). The parcels are from all retailers like Amazon,Flipkart etc.

pic.twitter.com/e5RQSj3XsH — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) August 28, 2022

As per guidelines issued in Freight Marketing Circular No. 05 of 2022 dated: 22 Feb, 2022. It is the sole responsibility of the party to load/unload their parcels from SLR/parcel vans at destination or intermediate station(s). 2/2 — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) August 29, 2022

