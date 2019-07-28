Northeast Frontier Railways Introduces New 'Pink Coaches' for Female Passengers

While most forms of public transport usually have reservations for female passengers, trains have mostly been excluded from the list. Women travelling alone or with children might not be entirely comfortable in general compartments. However, Northeast Frontier Railways makes it easier and more convenient for female passengers.

With a view to provide better safety and security to women passenger who normally used to travel by passenger trains either alone or with minors, NFR has started earmarking a portion of the SLR coach with Pink colour. This special colour will help the women passenger to easily identify the coach in the platform even during rush hours. This can be extremely beneficial since it would demarcate between the general coaches and the ones reserved for women.

SLR coaches with especially pink portions for female passengers were placed into operation by the Rangiya Division of NFR in passenger trains bearing number 55817 / 55818, 55803 / 55804 and 55809 / 55810 which run between New Bongaigaon and Guwahati. Similar earmarking has also been done in passenger train no 55895 / 55896 which run between Rangiya and Murkongselek.

In some trains, depending on the nature of the coach, the same has been earmarked both for female passengers as well as Divyangjan.

NFR believes that this new initiative will prove to be immensely beneficial for safety and security to female passengers. It might even encourage more women to avail the train while travelling over long distances. Railway authorities will also deploy RPF and Ticket Checking staff for the next few days to stabilise the new system.