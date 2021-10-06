Norwegian Archaeologists Discover Ski Set Dating Back 1,300 Years

In an exciting exhumation from thick sheets of ice, a team of archaeologists associated with the Secrets Of The Ice program found an intact wooden ski pair, which dates to the pre-Vikings era, roughly 1,300 years old. However, the pair did not surface into the open together. The first part of the ski was uncovered in 2014 at the Digervarden ice patch. The ski was a whole with even the bindings attached to it. Since then, the patch was under observation as the archaeologists believed that the second part of the pair would be near the first. And they were right! Seven years later, as the ice melted enough, it revealed the second part of the skiing pair, just five feet away from the location where the first ski was found.

The new ski found recently was the same as the one found seven years ago. A broad wooden pad with a raised platform attached to a binding for the foot. The new find is 17 centimeters longer and 2 centimeters wider than the first find. The former is 187 centimeters long and 17 centimeters wide.

According to the archaeologists, the second pair of the ski set is better preserved than the first one since it was etched almost 5 meters deeper than the first part and might be the reason for the slight difference in the size of the two wooden boards.

Lars Holger Pilo, one of the members of the team that uncovered both the pairs seven years and five feet apart, in a blog post, said, “We have found the best-preserved pair of skis from prehistory era. After completing an excruciating three-hour hike, we found the spot and carefully unearthed the second pair.”

This is the second find of such importance. The only other discovery was a single ski that was found in Mantta, Finland.

