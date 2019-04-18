English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Norwegian Police Arrest the Night King, Tell GoT Fans That Winter is Not Coming
Norwegian police took pictures of the arrest in which the "Night King" could be seen being taken away by strong-armed and smiling cops.
The night King has been arrested in Norway
The Night King, chief white-walker leading an army of the dead to lay siege on Westeros, may not manage to attack our favourite characters in Game of Thrones, after all. Why? It seems the Night King has been captured. and not at the Wall but in Norway.
Even as frenzy continued before and after the first episode of the finale season of Game of Thrones, which aired on April 15, the Norwegian Police have put out an announcement, letting the world know that they had, indeed, captured the dreaded Night King.
Now, before you start writing hurt letters to series writer George RR Martin or the show creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, let us tell you the whole story.
After the first episode of Season 8 aired on Monday, Norway Police at Trondheim decided to us the social media hype created by the show to its own benefit. It conducted a fake arrest with one of the officers on he force dressing up in full make up and costume to look like the Night King, commander of the White Walker army.
The police then took pictures of the faux arrest in which the "Night King" could be seen being taken away by strong-armed and smiling Norwegian cops.
The photos were posted on the department's Facebook page and the police announced that they had, indeed, stopped winter from coming, at least to Norway.
"The police have received many complaints about a man from the northern region involved in criminal activity. Complaints include animal cruelty and property damage (there have been reports of a wall being destroyed), as well as threats to lay vast areas of land desolate. Our night watch has now apprehended the man to deter any further criminal activity on his behalf," the police wrote in the adorable post.
The faux arrest seems to have worked in favour of the police, as the department's social media team had hoped. The incident has since been going viral on various social media platforms including Reddit.
Here are some of the best reactions were found on Twitter.
Haha winter is not coming to Norwayhttps://t.co/DGVzGJpQrd— LatEEEv (@LatEEEv) April 18, 2019
Westeros, ‘arrested’ — The Night King is on ice, you're gold for #GOT, Season VII. Permission granted to get some Oreos to go celebrate. https://t.co/smbUnYzot0— GK Austin (@GK_Austin) April 18, 2019
#Breakingnews— Ashfaq Rahman Fahim (@AshfaqFahim) April 16, 2019
Oops #GOT fans
Winter is not coming
Night king is arrested by Norwegian Police. https://t.co/pgucRVKXIQ
it's ok you guys, the police in my city have arrested the night king, winter is cancelled pic.twitter.com/p47ywKmxnR— mia POSSIBLE GOT SPOILERS (@dreaminofspace) April 16, 2019
BREAKING NEWS: The Night King is just arrested in Norway!— Lord Jeddard of House Stark (@johnerickdgreat) April 16, 2019
Huge thanks to the Norwegian Night's Watch!
: @9GAG pic.twitter.com/TPHR8tis61
