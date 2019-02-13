English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Norwegian YouTuber Pays Rs 28,000 For a Rs 20 Haircut in Ahmedabad
Harald Baldr, a Norway citizen, recently got a haircut from the streets of Ahmedabad and ended up paying a lot more than he was supposed to.
Screengrab from Harald Baldr / YouTube.
Loading...
Norwegian YouTuber Harald Baldr, who is popular for his travel vlogs, is currently touring India and recently got a 20-rupee haircut on the streets of Ahmedabad. Sounds like every foreign vlogger checking the to-do desi thing, right? Probably.
However, Harald ended up paying Rs 28,000 for the haircut. Did it blow him away or was he simply conned on tape?
In the now-viral video, Harald walks up to "street-salon" hairdresser and asks him for a quick trim - while taking his permission to film the haircut for his YouTube channel.
"As soon as it's over, I'm gonna try and grab someone around here that speaks English. I'm very curious to know how this business - how it's working. How many customers he has per day. And I would like to hear if he has to pay anyone to be on the pavement for salon," the YouTuber, seated on a chair, says during his haircut.
The Indian hairdresser, too, pulls out his smartphone out of curiosity and records the unique experience. "It's pretty good actually," Harald reviews his haircut and the two promptly snap a few selfies together.
"20, right?" Harald asks the hairdresser and hands him a twenty rupee note. Expecting to be charged more, Harald expresses his astonishment. "That was pure honesty. He told me straight up it was 20. He could have asked for a hundred and I wouldn't have flinched," he says and pulls out $400 -- that converts to Rs 28,000 from his pocket to give it to the hairdresser before adding, "I reckon this is the best candidate found on my travel so far an extra reward."
He then takes help from an English-speaking local to explain to the hairdresser that the donation he made was for him to buy new equipment and taking care of his family.
After accepting the money, the grinning hairdresser buys him a cup of coffee.
If you are new to Harald's world, the YouTuber loves touring the world and is doing a series where he spends a month's funds collected from his fundraisers and gives it to a deserving self-employed individual or an entrepreneur every time he spots one.
His act of kindness was hailed by fans and viewers on his YouTube channel.
"Harold I like your videos so much dude! I'm a barber from Los Angeles, California it's great to see through your videos of how people from different backgrounds and walks of life can come together and share many beautiful experiences and learn from each other over a simple haircut! Keep making these great videos. Stay true," wrote one user.
"Can't think of any other Youtuber who gives away his Patreon Subscribers money in such a way, this will make such a difference to peoples lives," wrote another.
"Really nice of Harald. This is even better considering that he got scammed/abused by food stall guys in Ahmedabad (some famous chowk area, forgot the exact name) just a couple of days before this video," wrote one Redditor.
Harald recently donated $1000 (Rs 70000) to a government school in Gujarat and even sat down for a mid-day meal with the kids.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
However, Harald ended up paying Rs 28,000 for the haircut. Did it blow him away or was he simply conned on tape?
In the now-viral video, Harald walks up to "street-salon" hairdresser and asks him for a quick trim - while taking his permission to film the haircut for his YouTube channel.
"As soon as it's over, I'm gonna try and grab someone around here that speaks English. I'm very curious to know how this business - how it's working. How many customers he has per day. And I would like to hear if he has to pay anyone to be on the pavement for salon," the YouTuber, seated on a chair, says during his haircut.
The Indian hairdresser, too, pulls out his smartphone out of curiosity and records the unique experience. "It's pretty good actually," Harald reviews his haircut and the two promptly snap a few selfies together.
"20, right?" Harald asks the hairdresser and hands him a twenty rupee note. Expecting to be charged more, Harald expresses his astonishment. "That was pure honesty. He told me straight up it was 20. He could have asked for a hundred and I wouldn't have flinched," he says and pulls out $400 -- that converts to Rs 28,000 from his pocket to give it to the hairdresser before adding, "I reckon this is the best candidate found on my travel so far an extra reward."
He then takes help from an English-speaking local to explain to the hairdresser that the donation he made was for him to buy new equipment and taking care of his family.
After accepting the money, the grinning hairdresser buys him a cup of coffee.
If you are new to Harald's world, the YouTuber loves touring the world and is doing a series where he spends a month's funds collected from his fundraisers and gives it to a deserving self-employed individual or an entrepreneur every time he spots one.
His act of kindness was hailed by fans and viewers on his YouTube channel.
"Harold I like your videos so much dude! I'm a barber from Los Angeles, California it's great to see through your videos of how people from different backgrounds and walks of life can come together and share many beautiful experiences and learn from each other over a simple haircut! Keep making these great videos. Stay true," wrote one user.
"Can't think of any other Youtuber who gives away his Patreon Subscribers money in such a way, this will make such a difference to peoples lives," wrote another.
"Really nice of Harald. This is even better considering that he got scammed/abused by food stall guys in Ahmedabad (some famous chowk area, forgot the exact name) just a couple of days before this video," wrote one Redditor.
Harald recently donated $1000 (Rs 70000) to a government school in Gujarat and even sat down for a mid-day meal with the kids.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Watch: How Indian Army Displayed Its Proficiency & Operational Preparedness In Ahmednagar
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Watch: How Indian Army Displayed Its Proficiency & Operational Preparedness In Ahmednagar
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Backed Myself to Hit a Six After Refusing Single: Karthik
- Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
- Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- Chennai Resident Finds Bloodied Band-aid in Half-Eaten Food; Swiggy Apologises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results