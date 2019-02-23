English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nosy Officers: Doggo Siblings Babu and Babe are the Best Recruits of Delhi Police
At five-years of age, Babu is the best tracker dog in the force as well as India while his sister Babe is the third best at bomb detection.
Source: Twitter/Delhi Police
Two members of Delhi Police have been going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. No, these are no officers. Not human ones, anyway. We are talking about labrador siblings Babu and Babe, Delhi Police's most reliable and adorable resources.
At five-years of age, Babu is the best tracker dog in the force as well as India. According to a report in Times of India, the dog just brought home gold at the All India Police Duty Meet held last year, beating others to become the best tracking dog in the contest. He is useful in sniffing and hunting out criminals or suspects by tracking their smell even after the crime.
But police work seems to be in their blood. During the same competition, his sister Babe won bronze in the explosives detection category. That makes Babe the third most competent dog for sniffing out explosives and bombs in the country. She is often brought out in times of bomb threats or during occasions of national importance such as the Republic Day parade which is attended by thousands of people including the Prime Minister himself. She leads other canine teams during such occasions.
According to their handlers, both dogs are capable of picking up and following scents from a crime scene even hours after the crime.
Born in Punjab, the dogs were raised and trained in Madhya Pradesh's Border Security Force’s National Training Centre for dog in Tekanpur. they were trained by the Army Remount and Veterinary Corps, Delhi Police. They came to Delhi Police via the Meerut Cantonment in 2016 and have been part of it's K9 unit since 2017, Hindustan Times reported.
Dogs are an important part of police forces and are especially useful for tracking criminals and detecting explosives. During the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, dogs were intrinsic to preventing further damage and bringing the situation under control. Max, a labrador who was part of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, helped detect 8 kg of RDX, 25 grenades, four detonators and along with ball bearings and shrapnel. He and his four co-canine officers Sultan, Tiger and Caesar were given an army funeral with complete honours and a tricolour when they died.
Our award winning canine !— Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) February 21, 2019
Won the All India trophy and adjudged as the best tracker dog of the country. Specially trained at Indian Army Remount and Veterinary Corps, Meerut ! pic.twitter.com/p64HwAeqxB
