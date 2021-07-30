The CBSE results, before and after the announcements on Friday, triggered a meme fest on Twitter. Anxious students were either using this as a coping mechanism pre-announcement or sharing their feelings after 2 pm when the results were declared by CBSE. The Twitter memes ranged from the CBSE site lagging to the reaction of backbenchers at good results.
Cbse student RN :#12thResults #CBSEResult #CBSE pic.twitter.com/1ivJOLvHoL— SK Sharma (@SKSharma4747) July 30, 2021
#12thResultsNobodyliterally nobody#CBSE website….. #12thResults 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rgyvXua4zg
— MAYANKMIRA (@iMAYANK2604) July 30, 2021
Many expressed their disbelief at the general good results and pass percentage. Some used the old Spiderman meme, while some used Akshay Kumar movie dialogues.
Class 12th student's after result : #12thResults #CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/CejkIwlXEJ— Akshit (@Akshit12291) July 30, 2021
https://twitter.com/Akshay_Fulwani/status/1421026924625678340
The timeless topper versus backbencher memes came to the forefront once again.
#cbseresults2021 #CBSEScenes after 2PM today : pic.twitter.com/GGgxxLyu9v— Rajeev Hitman 🇮🇳 (@Hmka_join_krlo) July 30, 2021
The ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ song ‘It’s Magic’ was destined to be meme material and students rose to the occasion.
Backbenchers after seeing #CBSE results#CBSEResult2021 pic.twitter.com/t8xYLBkBtN— Aditya. (@Adiakkifan8) July 30, 2021
With the pandemic and online classes, many students were claiming that they hadn’t actually taken these exams.
Epic moment in the history of education 😂Students will be getting results of the exam which they never gave..#CBSEResult #cbseresults2021#12thResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/Fg7vJPHJ7Z— Harsh Anmol (@HarshAnmol1) July 30, 2021
Hum exam deke pass hua krte the#CBSE #12thResults pic.twitter.com/zL0LoGdBkv— 🍟💥 ά𝓃𝕊ⓗ Ťⓗ𝔸Ќυ𝓻 ❤️🐥 (@imthakuransh) July 30, 2021
No exam result has ever been declared in India that hasn’t been top priority for relatives of students, more than the students themselves.
#CBSEResult #12result #CBSE After hearing CBSE announcing class 12 results at 2 P.M....Students be like:- pic.twitter.com/pU5hu6cSre— Lipsa Swain (@Im_Lipsa1457) July 30, 2021
Students to their relatives right now #CBSEResult #CBSE pic.twitter.com/11HBKD14dI— Navneet Singh Saini (@navneet_singh__) July 30, 2021
Some people speculated that there may have been some lenience in giving out marks.
Teachers Giving 90% to CBSE students : #CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/oZi4I81wrt— Harshit (@Asktheharshit) July 30, 2021
Indian students are acing the self-deprecating humour brand, really.
#12thResults#CBSE Meanwhile Every Indian after seeing CBSE Results :#CBSE #cbseresults2021 #CBSE pic.twitter.com/Ogkp2bGDCd
— Myra (@the_indianstuff) July 30, 2021
#CBSEResult2021 Me : I got 100% result in my #CBSE exam. Nobody can Stop me.Indian Education System: pic.twitter.com/Mq2IDSSGLy
— Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) July 30, 2021
Ise khte hai Jalwa …bina exam diye 98%… CBSE students rn 😅#CBSE #CBSEResult2021 pic.twitter.com/xoFGH08IPj— Deepansh Inactive// Rashmita ❤️ (@im_ur_deepu) July 30, 2021
The cute “Peechhe dekho" kid seems to be making a comeback, too.
#CBSEMy tl Right now:- pic.twitter.com/D6X690PoFm
— srishti//GROOT ❤️ (@shristi_77_) July 30, 2021
There’s something about the ‘Hera Pheri’ film that just lends itself to memes for every situation. Like this following one before the results were declared.
CBSE is announcing result today.#CBSEResult #CBSELe** CBSE Students pic.twitter.com/nVuepGN305
— 𝐖 𝐢 𝐧 𝐢 ✨ (@sarcaswini) July 30, 2021
The CBSE HQ handle, which has been posting result updates, has in no way shied away from using memes in these testing times, whether to announce timings or guiding students on how to check results. On the official Twitter handle of CBSE, the board used a meme to share the news: “CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M."
The pandemic may have ruined offline classes for school-going kids, but it has certainly brought CBSE closer to them: Instead of a scary black and white printed notice, CBSE used a ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ meme to make the announcement. The photo they used features Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal, saying “aakhir woh din aa hi gaya." (Finally, that day is here.)
Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent.#StayCalm #StayHopeful#CBSEResults #CBSEcc @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk @Suparn @sharibhashmi @sumank pic.twitter.com/M0WaXGiCib
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 28, 2021
CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.#ExcitementLevel💯%#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/eWf3TUGoMH— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021
Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference.Use the Roll Number Finder facility onhttps://t.co/PFYbc0MEiK
Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker#ExcitementLevel💯#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/soXay0aijK
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021
Looks like whoever decided humour would be the go-to defence mechanism for Gen-Z kids was really a very wise person. Some things could end up being slightly tragic if they weren’t so funny.
