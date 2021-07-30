The CBSE results, before and after the announcements on Friday, triggered a meme fest on Twitter. Anxious students were either using this as a coping mechanism pre-announcement or sharing their feelings after 2 pm when the results were declared by CBSE. The Twitter memes ranged from the CBSE site lagging to the reaction of backbenchers at good results.

Many expressed their disbelief at the general good results and pass percentage. Some used the old Spiderman meme, while some used Akshay Kumar movie dialogues.

https://twitter.com/Akshay_Fulwani/status/1421026924625678340

The timeless topper versus backbencher memes came to the forefront once again.

The ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ song ‘It’s Magic’ was destined to be meme material and students rose to the occasion.

With the pandemic and online classes, many students were claiming that they hadn’t actually taken these exams.

Epic moment in the history of education 😂Students will be getting results of the exam which they never gave..#CBSEResult #cbseresults2021#12thResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/Fg7vJPHJ7Z— Harsh Anmol (@HarshAnmol1) July 30, 2021

No exam result has ever been declared in India that hasn’t been top priority for relatives of students, more than the students themselves.

Some people speculated that there may have been some lenience in giving out marks.

Indian students are acing the self-deprecating humour brand, really.

#CBSEResult2021 Me : I got 100% result in my #CBSE exam. Nobody can Stop me.Indian Education System: pic.twitter.com/Mq2IDSSGLy — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) July 30, 2021

Ise khte hai Jalwa …bina exam diye 98%… CBSE students rn 😅#CBSE #CBSEResult2021 pic.twitter.com/xoFGH08IPj— Deepansh Inactive// Rashmita ❤️ (@im_ur_deepu) July 30, 2021

The cute “Peechhe dekho" kid seems to be making a comeback, too.

There’s something about the ‘Hera Pheri’ film that just lends itself to memes for every situation. Like this following one before the results were declared.

The CBSE HQ handle, which has been posting result updates, has in no way shied away from using memes in these testing times, whether to announce timings or guiding students on how to check results. On the official Twitter handle of CBSE, the board used a meme to share the news: “CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M."

The pandemic may have ruined offline classes for school-going kids, but it has certainly brought CBSE closer to them: Instead of a scary black and white printed notice, CBSE used a ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ meme to make the announcement. The photo they used features Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal, saying “aakhir woh din aa hi gaya." (Finally, that day is here.)

Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference.Use the Roll Number Finder facility onhttps://t.co/PFYbc0MEiK Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker#ExcitementLevel💯#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/soXay0aijK — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021

Looks like whoever decided humour would be the go-to defence mechanism for Gen-Z kids was really a very wise person. Some things could end up being slightly tragic if they weren’t so funny.

