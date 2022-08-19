Not a Bollywood Film: Cops Bust Gang Running Fake Police Station in Bihar

In what may sound like a plot of a Bollywood movie, a group of fraudsters in Bihar’s Banka district were running a fake police station for nearly 8 months. The cons were running the fake police station from a guest house that is nearly 500 metres away from the actual one, stated an official said Thursday. Their plan appeared to be working with almost no trouble until the real cops finally busted the racket.

The matter came to light when a team of police officials, acting on a tip, was out to nab a criminal. On their way back, SHO Shambhu Yadav noticed a woman and a man, dressed up in Bihar police uniform. Based on suspicion, the two were questioned, after which, the case of the fake police station was discovered.

A total of five people, including two women, were arrested, while the mastermind behind the racket is still on the loose.

During the interrogation, two cons were identified as Anita Devi Murmu and Aakash Kumar Manjhi. While Anita claimed to be a police inspector with Bihar police, Aakash said he was a police constable. Both of them had donned an exact replica of the police uniform of Bihar, with Anita wearing a cap with the metal logo attached to it. Upon further investigation, an unlicensed, country-made pistol was also found in their possession.

Anita and Aakash revealed the name of the kingpin of the gang, identified as Bhola Yadav from Fullidumar. They said that they bribed Bhola with thousands of rupees to secure a job in Bihar Police. Bhola brought them to Banka and gave them an office-like environment in a private guest house, claiming that they had been recruited by the police department, the criminals told the officials.

Three other members of the gang – Ramesh Kumar, Wakil Kumar, and Julie Kumar Manjhi – were arrested later. The gang extorted money on the pretext of inquiry and from people who would mistake them as police officials in regard to various government benefits and schemes.

Dr Satya Prakash, the superintendent of police, said that fake government documents, uniform batches, and other items were confiscated from the guest house, where the gang used to operate. The Banka police is interrogating the arrested cons.

