Not a Fairytale: Viral Video Shows Woman Administering CPR to Frog

Trust yourself to come across some of the most interesting and bizarre videos on social media. The latest addition to this list is a TikTok video of a woman giving CPR to a frog that she found lying upside down at the bottom of a swimming pool. The TikToker identified as Koala Karla documented the moment when she first saw the frog and thought that it was dead. However, she brought the unconscious frog out of the pool and laid it on its back before attempting to resuscitate it by administering CPR.

Karla admitted that she did not know what she really was doing but anyway continued with chest compressions with the help of a stick. She filmed this process and after a few compressions exclaimed that the frog’s legs moved. She then moved the frog to a table and left it there to recover.

However, when she returns back to see how the frog was doing she finds it missing from the table. She assess the situation and explains two possibilities. First, the frog had recovered and ‘boing’d away freely’.

She adds that it would have been a big jump for the creature. Karla then draws attention to the other possibility and pans the camera to show a bird’s feather lying on the table. A dew bird can also be heard chirping in the background and the cryptic expression on her face suggests that the frog might have become prey for the predator in the skies.

Karla’s video was reshared on YouTube. Check it out here:

Reacting to the video, many users expressed their displeasure with the way Karla handled the frog and suggested that there were better ways to treat it. After getting slammed by a few users, Karla uploaded a follow-up video admitting she was not ‘Bindi Irwin’ and had zero knowledge about treating a frog.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here