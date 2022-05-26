'Not a Fan of Johnny Depp': Courtroom Bursts into Laughter after Witness' Frank Admission

The ongoing trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has given us countless infamous moments. From social media posts and memes trying to create a perception to several opinion pieces trying to make sense of the case. As the trial enters its final week, another moment from the courtroom has been doing the rounds on social media. A witness from Johnny Deep’s side appeared in the court on Tuesday. The witness, identified as Morgan Night, worked at the Hicksville trailer park in California where Heard, Depp and friends visited in May 2013. Night was called to the court to share his version of the trip.

During the cross-examination, Heard’s lawyer asked him, “Mr Night, you are a pretty big fan of Johnny Depp, aren’t you?” Responding to the line of questioning, Night replied nonchalantly, “I am not, to be honest.” This made the courtroom burst into laughter.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation after she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 article that did not mention him by name. The Pirates of the Caribbean star says he is innocent and his former wife’s statement amounts to lying which affected his career as an actor. IIn 2018, Depp sued the Sun newspaper for libel after it called him “a wife-beater.” He lost the case. Despite the allegations, Depp seems to have a fervent fan following who continue to flood social media with posts supporting him. During Tuesday’s court hearing, Night was cross-questioned regarding an incident that took place in 2013. According to Heard’s statement, Depp sexually assaulted her inside a trailer at Joshua Tree National Park after he felt jealous of her interaction with a woman. However, Night claims that it was Heard who was jealous.

