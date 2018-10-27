English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not a Hollywood Poster, These Are the Badass Women of Pakistan's Anti Narcotics Force
The Pakistani Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) may just be setting new photo goals for Netizens and Instagrammers with their new photo shoot featuring women officers posing with burning drug stashes that the force seized.
The ANF recently busted over 400kgs of illegal substances and narcotics in a bid to reduce the drug menace in the country. The drugs were burnt on October 23 in a 'drug burning ceremony' held in Islamabad.
Many of the women officers of ANF decided to pose in front of the snaking tongues of fire erupting from the burning narcotics. They took selfies and posed, Hollywood style, in full army fatigues and sporting their fire-arms and shiny sunglasses.
The photos have gone viral on social media, with many lauding the 'badass' women of the Pakistani forces. Many saw it as a welcome departure from the weak and docile image the world has of women in Pakistan.
That's 11.5 tonnes of narcotics burning in the background with a street value of millions of dollars. The swagger is all justified. Well done lady from ANF no one ought to mess with. pic.twitter.com/000yeNXUSv
— Pakistan Defence (@defencedotpk) October 22, 2018
Looks like a scene from a hollywood movie but this is actually officer Rafia Baig & colleagues at ANF celebrating drug burning ceremony in Peshawar, Pakistan 👊 pic.twitter.com/LIJR1KnDlR
— طيب ابو عبير (@JTayyab) October 26, 2018
Well, those who think women in Pakistan are oppressed, photos of some ‘badass’ female officers of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) are enough to spurn their perception.https://t.co/i6fGnEwiFq
— Kanwal Satti (@kanwalsatti91) October 25, 2018
Nazish of Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) taking selfie with narcotics set on fire in Peshawar and then like a terminator walking away from raging fire. https://t.co/XkWvnP7dbZ pic.twitter.com/dfnbwZyYYo
— choorandotnet (@chooran1) October 17, 2018
