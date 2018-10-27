GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Not a Hollywood Poster, These Are the Badass Women of Pakistan's Anti Narcotics Force

Not Terminator or Mission Impossible. These are photos from a drug burning ceremony in Pakistan.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2018, 5:25 PM IST
The Pakistani Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) may just be setting new photo goals for Netizens and Instagrammers with their new photo shoot featuring women officers posing with burning drug stashes that the force seized.

The ANF recently busted over 400kgs of illegal substances and narcotics in a bid to reduce the drug menace in the country. The drugs were burnt on October 23 in a 'drug burning ceremony' held in Islamabad.

Many of the women officers of ANF decided to pose in front of the snaking tongues of fire erupting from the burning narcotics. They took selfies and posed, Hollywood style, in full army fatigues and sporting their fire-arms and shiny sunglasses.

The photos have gone viral on social media, with many lauding the 'badass' women of the Pakistani forces. Many saw it as a welcome departure from the weak and docile image the world has of women in Pakistan.











