Not a Useful Web-site for Arachnophobes: Spider Lived Inside Woman's Ear for Week

Spiders can be really creepy at times. Spotting them at a corner of your house might make you pick up a broom and clean the place as soon as possible. But what would you do if a spider is busy weaving a web in your ear?







Well, this fear came true for an elderly woman in China. The Mianyang Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Sichuan province shared the chilling footage of the little creature.







In the clip, one can see the medics spotting a spider who is crawling up a patient’s ear canal and is busy spinning a web inside it.







The elderly female patient was admitted to the hospital after she complained about the continuous itching and 'sting pain' in her ear. The medics found a ball of silk inside her ear on the initial scan. This prompted them to recommend an otoscopy to find out further details.







The footage revealed a live spider spinning a web around the ear’s glands. As revealed, the spider has lived inside the ear for almost a week now.







To get rid of the spider, the medics chose to paralyse the spider using a chemical ear drops. It was then pulled out using tweezers. Dr Liu Jun, an ENT specialist, described the process.







He informed that it is not so common for small insects or animals to be found inside the ear, however, this wasn’t the first case.







Talking about how one can prevent such incidents, he said, “Personal hygiene is the key to preventing this. But should an insect enter your ear, do not try to remove it by yourself. Always seek medical attention.”