BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Not a Useful Web-site for Arachnophobes: Spider Lived Inside Woman's Ear for Week

Not a Useful Web-site for Arachnophobes: Spider Lived Inside Woman's Ear for Week

In the clip, one can see the medics spotting a spider who is crawling up a patient’s ear canal and is busy spinning a web inside it.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
Share this:

Spiders can be really creepy at times. Spotting them at a corner of your house might make you pick up a broom and clean the place as soon as possible. But what would you do if a spider is busy weaving a web in your ear?


Well, this fear came true for an elderly woman in China. The Mianyang Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Sichuan province shared the chilling footage of the little creature.


In the clip, one can see the medics spotting a spider who is crawling up a patient’s ear canal and is busy spinning a web inside it.


The elderly female patient was admitted to the hospital after she complained about the continuous itching and 'sting pain' in her ear. The medics found a ball of silk inside her ear on the initial scan. This prompted them to recommend an otoscopy to find out further details.


The footage revealed a live spider spinning a web around the ear’s glands. As revealed, the spider has lived inside the ear for almost a week now.


To get rid of the spider, the medics chose to paralyse the spider using a chemical ear drops. It was then pulled out using tweezers. Dr Liu Jun, an ENT specialist, described the process.


He informed that it is not so common for small insects or animals to be found inside the ear, however, this wasn’t the first case.


Talking about how one can prevent such incidents, he said, “Personal hygiene is the key to preventing this. But should an insect enter your ear, do not try to remove it by yourself. Always seek medical attention.”

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres