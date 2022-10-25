'Not a Want, But a Need': TikTok Video of 'Gol Gappa Fountain' Leaves Foodies Drooling

This street food, known as gol gappa, puchka and pani puri, is popular throughout India. Pani Puri has always been one of India’s most popular street foods. While vendors traditionally prepare it, it appears that a few are trying out new ways to relish this food. The ‘gol gappa fountain’ is one such invention.

Model-activist-TV host Padma Lakshmi shared a video of the same on Twitter, and it quickly went viral. The now-viral video was first shared on TikTok. In the video, the fountain equipment provides a constant stream of tangy water, which people may use to fill their pani puri shells with the water mixture. And you might want the fountain as soon as possible if you enjoy gol gappe. Padma Lakshmi also penned the caption, “Not a want, but a need”. Take a look at it below.

Not a want, but a need 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QKvfJlabhH — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 19, 2022

The gol gappa fountain elicited mixed reactions from netizens. Many people found it weird, while others thought it was brilliant. One of the users wrote, “Eating gol gappes by yourself is no fun. It needs to be served by someone else and then you have to match his serving speed with that of your eating”. Another user wrote, “Where on earth can we get this contraption? I NEED this in my life”. A third user wrote, “Pani Puri party”. A fourth user wrote, “So, does it just go in the dishwasher? Cleaning all those nozzles looks like a nightmare”.

Eating golgappas by yourself is no fun. It needs to be serve by someone else and then you have to match his serving speed with that of your eating 😁 — Puneet Goel (@puneetgoels) October 19, 2022

Where on earth can we get this contraption? I NEED this in my life!!! — Kavita Bali (@kavitathinks) October 20, 2022

So, does it just go in the dishwasher? Cleaning all those nozzles looks like a nightmare. — Robert Emmerson (@RobertEmmerso16) October 19, 2022

This isn’t the first time pani puri or gol gappe has made headlines. A bizarre pizza pani puri dish recently elicited mixed reactions from foodies. The viral video begins with a person arranging a few pani puris in a bowl. He then adds vegetables to it, stuffs it with cheese, and flames it so the cheese melts. He pours some sauce on top of it once it begins to melt. The caption also read, “Share with your friends”.

