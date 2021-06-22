Deceased Patient's Family Sends Mangoes to Bengaluru Doctor to Keep 'Unsaid Bond' Alive

The relationship between a patient and doctor is quite special. More than often people develop respect for the heroes in white coats and express their gratitude in different ways. Recently, a doctor shared a heartwarming incident wherein his late patient’s family sent him mangoes. Through his social media post, Dr Somalaram Venkatesh informed that his patient based out of Kolar had been sending him mangoes every year for the last decade. Unfortunately, the patient passed away last year after battling with a progressive illness. But he still received the mangoes this season from his family. The doctor expressed how touched he was and described how ‘an unsaid bond had developed between him and the patient’s family. The doctor also shared that sometimes equations with the family members of a patient are way beyond transaction-al. Dr Venkatesh shared a picture of neatly chopped mangoes along with his loved filled tweet.

Looks like the story was as sweet as the fruit.Now that you’re all here, please go get vaccinated in case you haven’t. #staysafe — Somalaram Venkatesh (@serioustaurean) June 21, 2021

The post went viral in no time and many netizens thanked the medical staff for their immense contribution in people’s life. A person also shared his personal story. He mentioned how mangoes had a special place in his heart because of his aunt. Replying to his comment Dr Venkatesh remarked how some bonds become so compelling that one can give up anything for them.

Another netizen remarked on how nicely the mangoes were chopped. Dr Venkatesh replied wittily to this comment by saying that he is the official mango slicer at his home and is also therefore the rightful owner of the skin and the mango seed.

Many users have also expressed how this story of love and care is something that stays forever etched in a person’s heart. Some users have also shed light on how gratitude is the most fulfilling reward for any person.

