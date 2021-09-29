Not Able To Sleep Properly? Here's Doctor's "3-2-1" Bedtime Routine For You

There are many people in the world who complain that they fail to sleep properly even after trying all the tips and methods. To help such people, Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon has now come up with a sleeping hack. In his latest health tips video, a clinical lecturer at Imperial College London and University of Sunderland, Dr Karan has shared a “cheeky sleep hack" to help you get better quality sleep at night.

In an appearance on BBC Morning Live, he explained the “3-2-1" bedtime routine. He also shared the video on YouTube.

The surgeon with a massive social media following advised people what to do and what not to do three, two, and one hour before bed. He asserted that following his tips, one can achieve the “perfect" night’s sleep.

He advised people to not have any huge meals or alcohol, three hours before bed. Explaining what two means in the “3-2-1" bedtime routine, he advised people to get rid of the work and be in a relaxed state of mind and winding down. He further advised people to avoid using smartphones and TV viewing, one hour before bed. He said that many will struggle with this.

Dr Karan strictly asked people to avoid looking at any kind of screen one hour before sleep. No Screen rule i.e. keep distance from TV, mobile, and laptop, explained the doctor. He asked people not to watch movies on OTT platforms by staying up late at night. He said that screens have a blue light that produces melatonin, which delays sleep.

According to the DailyStar, the clip has been watched more than half a million times on TikTok. Several users agreed that the “no screens" rule was too much for them to handle.

Dr Karan, who calls himself as a social media medical educator, usually shares his health tips videos on Instagram and Tiktok. He also uploads videos on his own YouTube channel giving advice to people on several health-related issues.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here