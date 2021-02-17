Not Again! TikToker 'Accidentally' Sprays Gorilla Glue on Hair and Netizens are Furious

By now, anyone with an internet connection would be aware of the 'Gorilla Glue Girl' fiasco, an incident when a woman named Tessica Brown replaced her regular hair spray with Gorilla Glue, a decision which led to her having a hair saving surgery in Los Angeles.

Learning nothing from the above incident, another TikToker named Avani Rreyes landed herself in the hospital claiming that she 'accidently' applied the heavy-duty adhesive in her hair and couldn't remove it.

Avani Reyes, a content creator on TikTok with more than 459,000 followers posted videos stating she doesn’t know what to do, as it was an accident and she didn't mean to put Gorilla Glue in her hair. Trying to explain her predicament, Rayees shared multiple videos of her. In one of the clips she can be seen trying to comb her solid stuck hair but in vain due to the stiffness.

Reyes explained that she applied coconut oil trying to remove the adhesive but was unsuccessful. Ultimately, she had to rush to a hospital to get medical help. Avani can be seen sitting in her car where she adds that her scalp is burning, so she needs to go to the hospital to remove it as she tried washing it off and it didn’t come off.

Reyes' blunder came a week after the Louisiana woman Tessica Brown got viral when she switched her hair spray with the industrial strength glue. Viewers are not impressed with Reyes, calling her out saying that she is trying to get her 15 minutes of fame.

A huge number of viewers are criticizing her for the ‘accident’, one of the users asked if she was just mocking the other person who did this or did this really happen. The person said that it was wrong and she wasted the hospital staff’s time.

Reyes also set up a GoFundMe campaign to gather funds for a hair-surgery just like Brown did in LA. She has shared how one generous person has contributed $3000 for her surgery and she later thanked everyone for their support.