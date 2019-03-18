LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

'Not All Heroes Wear Capes': UK Man Guarding Mosque With 'You Are My Friends' Placard Wins Hearts

amid all the hate, Andrew Graystone decided to write 'You are my friends. I will keep watch while you pray' on a placard and stand guard with it outside a mosque in Manchester.

News18.com

Updated:March 18, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
Source: Twitter/@RuthieKyle
In the wake of the dastardly terror attack targeting two mosques in New Zealand, the Internet has swelled with a profusion of support and solidarity for the Muslim community.

As soon as news of the attack which killed at least 50 people spread on March 15, social media was flooded with outrage against the "white supremacist" attack. People from across the world came forth to show their love and support of Islam and Muslims.

One such man from Manchester decided to show his support by going an extra mile.

A photo of him holding a placard with the words “You are my friends. I will keep watch while you pray” as he stood guard outside the Levenshulme mosque in Manchester was uploaded on Facebook on Saturday and has since won thousands of hearts on social media.

In the post, the Facebook user asked if anyone knew who the man in the photo was. Soon, the post spread to Twitter where the man's daughter Ruth Kyle identified him as Andrew Graystone.

Her tweet has since been liked more than 1,700 times and shared over 43,000 times.




The response to the photo was nothing but heartening.






















Soon after the attack, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned it as a terror attack and promised pointed investigation into the attack. She had been one of the few people who had received an e-mail manifesto from the accused, a 74-page communal rant that if horrific and disturbing.

The accused also live streamed the attack on several social media and streaming sites. The hate, however, has led to an equally strong response from the global political and civil community as well as common people, many of whom have even risked their lives to protest against Islamophobia.

A 17-year-old boy, for instance, was hailed an overnight hero after he egged Australian minister Fraser Anning during a Press conference in Melbourne for his Islamophobic comments post the attack.

Meanwhile, PM Ardern said that there will be changes in gun laws and asked people to not share existing copies of the video of the accused's manifesto on social media.
