'Not All Heroes Wear Capes': UK Man Guarding Mosque With 'You Are My Friends' Placard Wins Hearts

Dear world. This is my Dad @AndrewGraystone and I am SO proud, in every way, to be his daughter! pic.twitter.com/N0YZx45MpS — Ruth Kyle (@RuthieKyle) March 15, 2019

I just want to say that this photo was the only thing that made me smile through a really tough day. We do it differently here, and this photo is one of many reasons I love my city. I’m a proud Mancunian and just want to point out, I’m so proud to share this city with your dad x — the sun~flower🌻 (@nasimabee) March 16, 2019

Lesson 101.

Not every hero wear capes, some protect you while prayers💝 — nehr_who ji (@Nehr_who) March 16, 2019

OMG we love your dad.

Give him my warmest regards. — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) March 16, 2019

He is a star — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) March 15, 2019

And proud you should be . To tell you the truth I am proud of your dad because I know my dad would also show the same care and love to everyone in need no matter what the circumstances.

Bundles of Love to all dad’s who are hero’s to their daughters & sons. — Seema Khan (@GypseKhan) March 16, 2019

Andrew you're a global star! We love you. — Mohamed El Dahshan (@eldahshan) March 16, 2019

Love, compassion and support will win out. Top bloke. More of this world. We can all win if we move forward together. 💖 — Simon A.C. Martin (@CopleyHill) March 16, 2019

In the wake of the dastardly terror attack targeting two mosques in New Zealand, the Internet has swelled with a profusion of support and solidarity for the Muslim community.As soon as news of the attack which killed at least 50 people spread on March 15, social media was flooded with outrage against the "white supremacist" attack. People from across the world came forth to show their love and support of Islam and Muslims.One such man from Manchester decided to show his support by going an extra mile.A photo of him holding a placard with the words “You are my friends. I will keep watch while you pray” as he stood guard outside the Levenshulme mosque in Manchester was uploaded on Facebook on Saturday and has since won thousands of hearts on social media.In the post, the Facebook user asked if anyone knew who the man in the photo was. Soon, the post spread to Twitter where the man's daughter Ruth Kyle identified him as Andrew Graystone.Her tweet has since been liked more than 1,700 times and shared over 43,000 times.The response to the photo was nothing but heartening.Soon after the attack, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned it as a terror attack and promised pointed investigation into the attack. She had been one of the few people who had received an e-mail manifesto from the accused, a 74-page communal rant that if horrific and disturbing.The accused also live streamed the attack on several social media and streaming sites. The hate, however, has led to an equally strong response from the global political and civil community as well as common people, many of whom have even risked their lives to protest against Islamophobia.A 17-year-old boy, for instance, was hailed an overnight hero after he egged Australian minister Fraser Anning during a Press conference in Melbourne for his Islamophobic comments post the attack.Meanwhile, PM Ardern said that there will be changes in gun laws and asked people to not share existing copies of the video of the accused's manifesto on social media.