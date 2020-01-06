'Not Angry, Young Man?' Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Tweet Post JNU Attack Causes Furore Online

Hours after masked assailants attacked students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital, evoking widespread criticism, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's tweet with a "folded hands" emoji came under scanner during the early hours of Monday.

Over 20 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as chaos reigned on the campus late in the evening.

The violence drew strong reactions from opposition parties which hit out at the BJP and accused "those in power" of trying to scuttle the voice of students.

The attack was met with severe criticism as hordes of eminent personalities, Bollywood celebrities, and the aam janta expressed their dissent over the campus attack on social media, a seemingly cryptic tweet by Senior Bachchan was caught in the crossfire of emotions on Twitter.

What did BigB tweet?

An emoji of "folded hands" which is rarely used as a "hi-five" emoticon was used by Bachchan in a tweet posted at 1 am on Monday. And going by Bachchan's tweeting style, the tweet assumedly meant the former. According to emojipedia, 🙏 means a "thank you", "please" or a "prayer".

T 3602 - 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 5, 2020

The tweet, however, did more harm than good for the Bollywood actor as thousands of fans thronged to his timeline and urged him to "speak up". The outraged public also made references to Angry Young Man's classic hits to get their point across.

Every Indian should crowd fund to raise money for a spine implant for @SrBachchan — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) January 5, 2020

Bolo angry old man, muh kholo, kab tak khamosh rahoge, Zameer movie mein kaam kiye magar zameer kahan hai? — (@karmariaz) January 5, 2020

"Main aaj bhi feke huye paise nahi uthata" bolne wala Deewar ka Vijay aaj Asal Zindagi mein pura Parajay ho chuka hain..Sirf Babuji ki Agnipath kavita padhne se koi Sahasi nahi hota..Acharan bhi karna padta hain.. — Soul of India (@iamtssh) January 5, 2020

This is Shri Amitabh Bachchan praying for the country because the Central Government is trying hard to ruin it. Thank you for your prayers, next time please use your words. — Nadeem Afroz (@afrozbagh) January 5, 2020

pic.twitter.com/01H4z4o6TD — tully boy and 13 other liked (@Rumentric) January 5, 2020

A Twitter user mocked Bachchan's "silence" and reminded him of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award that he was conferred with recently by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi recently.

Ab toh bol do sirji , award bhi mil Gaya hai — KILLER BEAN (@KomalMantri2) January 5, 2020

T 3592/3/4/5 - .. my immense gratitude and respect for this moment .. pic.twitter.com/WavW3Hwkjw — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 29, 2019

There were, however, members of the Hindi film industry, who voiced their opinion on social media after witnessing the masked goons creating havoc at JNU on Sunday evening.

How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 5, 2020

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020

अब बारी भाजपा की है निंदा करने की । वो बोलेंगे कि ये जिन्होंने किया ग़लत था , लेकिन सच यह है की जो हुआ भाजपा और ABVP ने किया और @narendramodi और @AmitShah की निगरानी और छत्र्छाया में किया । @DelhiPolice के साथ मिल के किया । यही एकमात्र सच है । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 5, 2020

Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents. https://t.co/laFmsF8DTK — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 5, 2020

Who are these masked cowards attacking students? Why are the police not protecting them??Unbelievable. — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) January 5, 2020

This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators . https://t.co/P5Arv9aNhj — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 5, 2020

Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 5, 2020

Absolutely disturbed to see the visuals of masked goons enter JNU and attack students & teachers - sheer brutality!! Humble appeal to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 5, 2020

