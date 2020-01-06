Take the pledge to vote

'Not Angry, Young Man?' Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Tweet Post JNU Attack Causes Furore Online

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's tweet with a 'folded hands' emoji came under scanner during the early hours of Monday.

News18.com

Updated:January 6, 2020, 10:10 AM IST
'Not Angry, Young Man?' Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Tweet Post JNU Attack Causes Furore Online
File photo of actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Getty Images).

Hours after masked assailants attacked students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital, evoking widespread criticism, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's tweet with a "folded hands" emoji came under scanner during the early hours of Monday.

Over 20 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as chaos reigned on the campus late in the evening.

The violence drew strong reactions from opposition parties which hit out at the BJP and accused "those in power" of trying to scuttle the voice of students.

The attack was met with severe criticism as hordes of eminent personalities, Bollywood celebrities, and the aam janta expressed their dissent over the campus attack on social media, a seemingly cryptic tweet by Senior Bachchan was caught in the crossfire of emotions on Twitter.

What did BigB tweet?

An emoji of "folded hands" which is rarely used as a "hi-five" emoticon was used by Bachchan in a tweet posted at 1 am on Monday. And going by Bachchan's tweeting style, the tweet assumedly meant the former. According to emojipedia, 🙏 means a "thank you", "please" or a "prayer".

The tweet, however, did more harm than good for the Bollywood actor as thousands of fans thronged to his timeline and urged him to "speak up". The outraged public also made references to Angry Young Man's classic hits to get their point across.

A Twitter user mocked Bachchan's "silence" and reminded him of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award that he was conferred with recently by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi recently.

There were, however, members of the Hindi film industry, who voiced their opinion on social media after witnessing the masked goons creating havoc at JNU on Sunday evening.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
